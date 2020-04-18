Coronavirus kindness: Bay Area military veterans donating hand sanitizer to places in need

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) -- In these trying times, it's important for us to focus on people who are making a difference, who are "Building a Better Bay Area".Today, ABC7's Dan Noyes put his investigations aside for a bit, and followed a veteran who is helping provide that all-important and sometimes elusive hand sanitizer, to hospitals in need.The Smith brothers at Yerba Buena Beverages in San Francisco tell Dan they'll have some hand sanitizer for the public starting next week.