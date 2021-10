No nighttime relief expected in Bay Area heat wave

An excessive heat warning goes into effect at noon Friday for much of the inland Bay Area.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's heating up in the Bay Area and it's going to stay hot -- even when the sun goes down. Overnight temperatures in some inland areas will stay balmy in the 80s."If you don't have air conditioning it's going to be a little hard to sleep the next few nights," said ABC7 News meteorologist Mike Nicco.Normally Bay Area residents can expect even the most sweltering days to be followed by a cool breeze at night. That won't be the case this weekend for folks in the North Bay, East Bay and South Bay, where an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect.The Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect at noon Friday.California is once again asking residents to reduce power usage in the afternoon and evening Friday, as the heat wave is expected to put pressure on the state's power grid. A Flex Alert is in effect from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.