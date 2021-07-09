heat wave

No nighttime relief expected in Bay Area heat wave

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's heating up in the Bay Area and it's going to stay hot -- even when the sun goes down. Overnight temperatures in some inland areas will stay balmy in the 80s.

LIVE: Track temps, air quality in real-time amid SF Bay Area heat wave

"If you don't have air conditioning it's going to be a little hard to sleep the next few nights," said ABC7 News meteorologist Mike Nicco.

Normally Bay Area residents can expect even the most sweltering days to be followed by a cool breeze at night. That won't be the case this weekend for folks in the North Bay, East Bay and South Bay, where an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect.

RELATED: Death Valley is about to get horrifyingly hot in California heat wave

The Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect at noon Friday.

An excessive heat warning goes into effect at noon Friday for much of the inland Bay Area.

An excessive heat warning goes into effect at noon Friday for much of the inland Bay Area.



California is once again asking residents to reduce power usage in the afternoon and evening Friday, as the heat wave is expected to put pressure on the state's power grid. A Flex Alert is in effect from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

So a Flex Alert has been issued in California amid a heat wave, but what exactly does that mean?




