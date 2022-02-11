Local resources to help with housing discrimination issues

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- When it comes to housing discrimination, it can feel isolating and difficult to navigate. We have compiled a list of vetted local resources you can use to find help or help someone else facing these issues.
According to the National Fair Housing Alliance, more than 4 million acts of housing discrimination happen each year in the U.S., but less than 1% are reported.
If you believe you have been the victim of housing discrimination, file a complaint by visiting the National Fair Housing Alliance website
GOVERNMENT AGENCIES:
California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH)
is the state agency charged with enforcing California's civil rights laws. The mission of the DFEH is to protect the people of California from unlawful discrimination in employment, housing, businesses, and state-funded programs, and from bias-motivated violence and human trafficking.
U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)
The mission of the Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity (FHEO) is to eliminate housing discrimination, promote economic opportunity, and achieve diverse, inclusive communities by leading the nation in the enforcement, administration, development, and public understanding of federal fair housing policies and laws.
More resources here.
San Francisco Mayor's Office of Housing and Community Development (MOHCD)
SF Mayor's Office of Housing and Community Development (MOHCD)
supports residents with affordable housing opportunities and essential
services to build strong communities.
San Francisco Service Guide here.
ADVOCACY ORGANIZATIONS
Fair Housing Advocates of Northern California (FHANC)
provides free comprehensive fair housing counseling, complaint investigation, and assistance in filing housing discrimination complaints with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) or the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH). FHANC is HUD certified to offer pre-purchase counseling and education programs, as well as foreclosure prevention counseling and workshops.
National Fair Housing Alliance (NFHA)
is the voice of fair housing. NFHA works to eliminate housing discrimination and to ensure equal housing opportunity for all people through leadership, education, outreach, membership services, public policy initiatives, community development, advocacy, and enforcement.
Eden Council for Hope and Opportunity (ECHO) Housing
ECHO's ultimate goal is to promote equal access in housing and provide support services which would aid in the prevention of homelessness and promote permanent housing conditions.
Project Sentinel
We develop and promote fairness and equality of housing opportunities for all persons and advocate peaceful resolution of disputes for community welfare and harmony. Project Sentinel's Fair Housing Center provides education and counseling to community members, housing providers, and tenants about fair housing laws. We also investigate complaints and advocate for those who have experienced housing discrimination.
Fair Housing Napa Valley
Housing Rights Committee
Asian Americans Advancing Justice - Asian Law Caucus
Disability Rights California
Housing Equality Law Project
LEGAL RESOURCES
Eviction Defense Collaborative
Legal Assistance to the Elderly
Tenderloin Housing Clinic (THC)
Open Door Legal
American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California (ACLU)
INFORMATIONAL MATERIAL
GUIDANCE MATERIALS FROM U.S. FEDERAL GOVERNMENT:
HUD Fair Housing for All
HUD Notice: Assessing a Person's Request to Have an Animal as a Reasonable Accommodation Under the Fair Housing Act
Joint Statement of The Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Department of Justice Reasonable Accommodations Under the Fair Housing Act
Joint Statement of The Department of Housing And Urban Development And The Department Of Justice Reasonable Modifications Under The Fair Housing Act
Other HUD materials
GUIDANCE MATERIALS FROM CALIFORNIA/DFEH
Fair Housing: You are Protected Under California Law
Equal Services, Housing for People with Disabilities
Other DFEH fair housing resources
MATERIALS IN SPANISH
Igualdad en la Vivienda - Usted Esta Protegido Segun las Disposiciones de la Ley en California
OTHER FAIR HOUSING GUIDANCE MATERIALS
Fair Housing for People with Disabilities (Independent Living Resource Center of San Francisco)
What "Fair Housing" Means for People with Disabilities (Bazelon Center)
Fact Sheet: Rights to Assistance Animals in Housing (Disability Rights California)
Right to Emotional Support Animals in "No Pet" Housing (Bazelon Center)
Know Your Rights: Fair Housing (Asian Americans Advancing Justice - Asian Law Caucus)
ADDITIONAL RESOURCES
California Tenant Guide (2020 version)
California Tenants: A Guide to Residential Tenants' and Landlords' Rights and Responsibilities
Arrendatarios De California: Una Guia Para Los Derechos Y Las Responsabilidades De Los Arrendatarios Residenciales Y Los Arrendadores
SF Rent Board
Conflict Intervention Service (CIS)
CIS utilizes skilled mediators with diverse backgrounds in landlord-tenant law, psychology, addiction, mental health and housing conflict to resolve disputes in affordable housing that can lead to eviction or homelessness.
San Francisco Department of Building Inspection (DBI)
To file a complaint with DBI regarding residential maintenance, plumbing or
electrical hazards, or disability access.
Bill Sorro Housing Program (BISHOP)
RELATED STORIES:
Bay Area researcher explains how systemic racism, redlining contribute to current housing crisis
'Deep structural issues': New report calls for appraisal industry reform, blasts lack of diversity
Black renters in San Francisco more likely to face discrimination, new research finds
Local resources to help with housing discrimination issues
TAKE ACTION
TOP STORIES
Show More