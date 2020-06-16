Golden State Killer

Man accused of being Golden State Killer will plead guilty to avoid death penalty

FRESNO, Calif. -- The man accused of being the Golden State Killer is expected to plead guilty to avoid the death penalty.

Joseph DeAngelo is set to admit to 13 murders and as many rapes in a Sacramento County courtroom on June 29.

RELATED: TIMELINE: A look back at the Golden State Killer's crime spree that lasted a decade

Victims of some of the crimes in the case voiced both relief and frustration bordering on anger.

DeAngelo is accused of crimes that extend from 1973 through 1986 across more than a dozen California counties, starting with early bedroom ransackings and a murder in the San Joaquin Valley.

RELATED: ABC7 Presents: Chasing the Golden State Killer
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliacaliforniarapetrialgolden state killermurderkidnappingserial killerdeath penalty
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN STATE KILLER
WATCH IN 60: Cold case solved, suspected Golden State Killer's home sold
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: EpiPen maker to pay $30 million for financial nondisclosure, DOJ issues guidelines for using consumer genetic databases, and more
Death penalty sought in case against suspected 'Golden State Killer'
Report: Golden State Killer suspect arrested, let go in '96
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'I would forgive both of them': SF man in viral video says he's waiting on personal apology
Former eBay execs charged with cyberstalking after allegedly harrassing couple
Doctor explains why FDA revoked emergency use of malaria drug as COVID-19 treatment
What's opening and when in the Bay Area
The CA counties where COVID-19 is most concerning, according to Newsom
Evacuations on as huge fire spreads near Pismo Beach
Supreme Court rejects Trump bid to void California sanctuary law
Show More
SCOTUS rules LGBT people protected from job discrimination
Couple who confronts SF man for stenciling BLM on his own property apologizes
Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Fighting quarantine fatigue
Officials say 'thorough' investigation underway in Robert Fuller case
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell: I 'encourage' a team to sign Colin Kaepernick
More TOP STORIES News