Lightning Complex Fire

SCU Lightning Complex fire surpasses LNU Complex as 2nd largest in CA history, burning 363,772 acres across Bay Area

By Alex Meier
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The SCU Lightning Complex has become one of the largest wildfires in California history, second only to a complex that scorched NorCal in 2018, according to CAL FIRE records. The LNU Lightning Complex now ranks third.

VIDEO: Most destructive California wildfires in history
These are the five most destructive wildfires in California history when measured by the number of structures destroyed.



The SCU Lightning Complex had burned more than 363,772 acres across Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties and is only 10% contained, as of Sunday evening. The LNU Lightning Complex Fire burned 352,913 acres in the North Bay, leaving five dead and hundreds of buildings destroyed.

For comparison, 363,772 acres, or approximately 568 square miles, is larger than the entire city of Los Angeles, roughly 12 San Franciscos and 2.8 times the size of Lake Tahoe.

That's the size of almost 14 and a half Disney Worlds and 713 Disneylands.

VIDEO: Here's what it's like driving through Santa Cruz County wildfire at night
Flames burning trees and bushes, embers flying across the road -- CAL FIRE shares daunting video from the middle of the CZU Lightning Complex Fire that has burned 74,000 acres in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties.



The complex could house 275,584 football fields or 1,177,713 Olympic swimming pools.

The two fires only rival 2018's Mendocino Complex, which burned more than 459,000 acres in Colusa, Lake, Mendocino and Glenn counties. That fire destroyed 280 buildings and claimed the life of one person.

This report has been updated to reflect the changing size of the fires.

Comparing the 10 biggest wildfires in California history
VIDEO: Wildfire destruction and smoky orange skies seen across Bay Area
LIST: Bay Area wildfire evacuations, road closures
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
LIVE: CAL FIRE gives update on CA wildfires
