SCU Lightning Complex fire surpasses LNU Complex as 2nd largest in CA history, burning 363,772 acres across Bay Area

The SCU Lightning Complex had burned more than 363,772 acres across Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties and is only 10% contained, as of Sunday evening. The LNU Lightning Complex Fire burned 352,913 acres in the North Bay, leaving five dead and hundreds of buildings destroyed.
For comparison, 363,772 acres, or approximately 568 square miles, is larger than the entire city of Los Angeles, roughly 12 San Franciscos and 2.8 times the size of Lake Tahoe.
That's the size of almost 14 and a half Disney Worlds and 713 Disneylands.
The complex could house 275,584 football fields or 1,177,713 Olympic swimming pools.
The two fires only rival 2018's Mendocino Complex, which burned more than 459,000 acres in Colusa, Lake, Mendocino and Glenn counties. That fire destroyed 280 buildings and claimed the life of one person.
This report has been updated to reflect the changing size of the fires.
