Most animals saved from wildfire at Lucky Ones Ranch in Vacaville, owners vow to rebuild sanctuary 'even better'

By
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- It's been a week since the LNU Lightning Complex fires destroyed the beloved animal sanctuary and petting zoo, the Lucky Ones Ranch in Vacaville.

It was also home to 911 dispatcher Thao Le and her police officer husband Vince Ones.

Ones was away at work when Le called him at 3 a.m. last Wednesday to say the flames were getting way too close.

"I just went into my dispatcher voice and I said 'You need to come home now, Code 3! Code 3! Code 3!'"

The same dry conditions that are driving wildfires across Northern California are putting a special California species, the Tule Elk, at risk.



With the help of Solano CART, Community Animal Response Team, the couple got almost all of their animals out, including three-legged Barbados sheep, Annie.

Today, Annie and more than 100 of her companions are safe and well on a Fairfield property a local teacher offered as a temporary home.

"Just to know that we rescued all of the animals out of there," said Ones, "and got everyone safely out of there, with the exception of a cat who is still missing and I believe is a survivor, and we will find her, is amazing."

At their temporary home, the couple can tend to their menagerie of animals, many of them disabled or blind, each with it's own story, once discarded by someone else, only to be welcomed into this family.

The group includes 150-pound pig Todd, who was missing for four days until he was discovered wandering alone by a volunteer.

Friends and strangers have launched fundraisers, including a GoFundMe page, to help the couple rebuild the Lucky Ones Ranch.

"We're going to rebuild and get even better," said Ones, "and we're going to reach out to even more animals in need and live up to our promise to the ones we have now, that it's their forever home."

You can learn more about the Lucky Ones Ranch and how to help on their website, and on their Facebook page.

