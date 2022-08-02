Death toll rises to 4 in massive McKinney Fire burning near Oregon border, officials say

The fire is currently at 56,165 acres and 0% contained, officials said.

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The out of control McKinney Fire burning near the Oregon border is being blamed for two more deaths on Tuesday morning.

The Siskiyou County sheriff tweeted the bodies were found in separate homes along the perimeter of the fire.

That brings the total number of deaths to four.

The fire is currently at 56,165 acres and 0% contained, officials said.

This is the largest wildfire in California this year.

The weather has been problematic for firefighters with gusty winds and thunderstorms.

However, rain has helped slow down the fire just a bit.

More than 2,000 people have been told to evacuate.

Two bodies were also found found Sunday inside a charred vehicle in the driveway of a home near the tiny unincorporated community of Klamath River, which sustained major damage in the McKinney Fire, sheriff's officials said.

More than 100 homes, sheds and other buildings have burned in the McKinney Fire since it erupted last Friday. Rain helped firefighters as they worked to control the spread of the fire, but the blaze remained out of control, authorities said.

The Northern California wildfire has burned nearly nearly 88 square miles (228 square kilometers), and is the largest of several wildfires burning in the Klamath National Forest. A smaller fire near the tiny community of Happy Camp forced evacuations and road closures as it burned out of control Tuesday. Still more fires are raging in the Western U.S., threatening thousands of homes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

