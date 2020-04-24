Gov. Gavin Newsom announces massive meal delivery program for seniors

The program, effective immediately, will reimburse local restaurants for delivering nutritious meals to at-risk seniors, three times a day, seven days a week.
While there is no cap on the number of meals that will be delivered to some of California's 5.7 million seniors, Newsom said not every person over the age of 65 is eligible. Only seniors who are at high risk of exposure to COVID-19, have already been impacted or exposed directly, have compromised immune systems or are below 600% of federal poverty guidelines (which comes out to $74,940 for one person).
CORONAVIRUS DATA: How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states
Restaurants will be reimbursed up to $16 for breakfast, $17 for lunch and $28 for dinner deliveries. The funds will mostly come from the state and FEMA funds, though local governments will also pay a smaller share, said Newsom.
Newsom said the program was designed to support seniors, boost the local restaurant industry and help generate local sales tax revenue at the same time.
Local governments will determine which restaurants can participate in the program. The meals will have to follow nutritional guidelines and Newsom suggested ingredients should be locally sourced when possible to support California farms.
He also announced an expansion of staffing for the toll-free Friendship Line, which gives seniors in need of support a person to talk to. Newsom said 1.2 million seniors in California live alone.
While he focused most of his address on efforts to relieve the pain of the pandemic, the governor took a moment to mourn the loss of an additional 93 lives since he last addressed the public Thursday afternoon. He added there was a 5% increase in confirmed cases statewide.
Newsom's remarks usually range from an update on confirmed COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, to efforts to obtain more medical equipment, to efforts to reduce the economic hardships caused by the virus.
On Thursday, the governor signed an executive to prevent debt collectors from garnishing stimulus checks Californians have received or will receive as a result of the CARES Act. The CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act), passed by Congress, gave Americans an advanced tax credit of up to $1,200, depending on income.
"Now is not the time to garnish those emergency contribution checks," said Newsom.
He said the executive order is retroactive, so any debt collectors who have already garnished Californians' stimulus checks will have to pay them back. There are exceptions for those who owe child support, spousal support or payments to a victim; their CARES Act checks can still be garnished.
REOPENING CA: Here's when researchers project California can start to lift restrictions
On Friday, Newsom gave a short update on previously announced coronavirus relief efforts. He said the state has already fully reimbursed the cost of 56,000 hotel room nights for health care workers that need a more isolated or closer place to stay between shifts.
Additionally, he said 26,000 Californians have already signed up to volunteer as part of a statewide corps launched this week. Those who are interested should go to californiansforall.ca.gov.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19