SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Mendocino Complex Fires, Carr Fire grow over 400,000 acres combined and continue to threaten structures.
Mandatory evacuations and road closure remain in place.
The River Fire has now grown to 48,920 acres and is 90 percent contained, while the Ranch Fire grew overnight to 258, 527 acres. So far that fire, is 53 percent contained.
The latest evacuation orders for Shasta County's Carr Fire, Mendocino County's Complex Fire
The Mendocino Complex Fires is now the largest fire in state history, and bigger than the city of Los Angeles. If it were a city, the fire would be the 14th largest by area in the entire country, and bigger than New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago and Houston.
Fire crews are not expected to contain the Mendocino Complex Fires until September.
VIDEO: Drive through Carr Fire near Redding reveals apocalyptic scenes
Senator Kamala Harris toured an evacuation center in Middletown Thursday and talked about what the federal government might do to help lessen fire dangers. "We can have a conversation about deforestation. We can have a conversation about the millions of dead trees that are out there that are exasperating the issue and we certainly need to have a conversation about climate change and understand without any doubt exasperates the dangers of these fires," she said.
A one-stop assistance center is now setup at the Alpine Senior Center on Country Club Drive in Lucerne.
It'll be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day through next Friday.
