Coronavirus California

Reopening California: North Bay bakery rehires employees after coronavirus furlough; locals see it as positive sign

By

A customer waves while leaving M.H. Bread and Butter in San Anselmo, Calif. on Thursday, May 14, 2020. (KGO-TV/Wayne Freedman)

SAN ANSELMO, Calif. (KGO) -- For any small business, a line is a good sign, and the longer, the better.

In this case, it also represents a promise of better times.

"I don't know any of these people but to just be around some other human beings, even with masks on?" said Danny Arrras of Kentfield as she waited.

RELATED: 3 counties branch off from strict Bay Area stay-at-home order, changes to come Monday

And so the crowd gathered outside M.H. Bread and Butter in San Anselmo, where owner Devon Yanko allowed social distancing customers to enter one at a time while her husband, Nathan, finished gluten free muffins in the back.

"What time did you begin today?" we asked Nathan.

"2:45." As in a.m.

M.H. Bread and Butter had high energy on Thursday, and with good reason. When the coronavirus hit in full, this bakery laid off 37 employees. Two months later, Wednesday and Thursday, they returned to work.

"Putting people into financial hardship is never easy," Devon Yanko told us. "We were telling people we would bring you back but we didn't know if it was true."

"We were just trying to remain open," added Nathan. "That they had a business to return to was important for us."

RELATED: Santa Rosa man's mannequins send social distancing message; 'Even a dummy can do it'

That return happened only after the bakery received a federal payroll protection loan, and that in the second round.

Baker Dan Ferreira came back to work on Wednesday. "It was a long time one we found our routine. At the beginning I didn't think we would be out until May."

But they were. And now they're back. And if you believe in the symbolism of baby steps, take the return of this small business to heart -- a small story that perhaps represents something larger.

"Feels like we might be getting back to some kind of normal at some point," said Danny Arras, still waiting.

Normal. The old one.

Who wouldn't stand in line for that?

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmarinsan anselmocoronavirus californiasmall businessbakerycoronavirusshelter in place
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Economists predict graduates will have tough time entering job market
Coronavirus News 3 p.m.: ABC7 special coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area
Gov. Gavin Newsom releases revised state budget as unemployment soars
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: ABC7 virtual job fair will show you who's hiring
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Gov. Gavin Newsom releases revised state budget as unemployment soars
Pelosi, GOP exchange barbs over new economic relief package
3 counties branch off from strict Bay Area stay-at-home order
Rapper E-40 donates 1,000 gallons of hand sanitizer to local prisons
How long before we know if reopenings cause coronavirus spikes?
Show More
Coronavirus updates: Revised CA budget released
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Economists predict graduates will have tough time entering job market
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Federal health officials release edited coronavirus reopening guidance
More TOP STORIES News