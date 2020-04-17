Coronavirus: Mission Local editor, columnist Joe Eskenazi shines light on San Francisco issues amid pandemic

Coronavirus California

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Joe Eskenazi wrote a compelling article for Mission Local about the homeless, coronavirus, and how Mayor Breed is dealing with all it.

The Bay Area -- and San Francisco in particular -- have been portrayed as beacons of light in flattening the COVID-19 curve.

A piece in the Atlantic highlighted Mayor London Breed's leadership. She was the first in the country to declare a state of emergency and the first in the country to issue a shelter-in-place.

Eskenazi wrote a response calling the Atlantic article a "fable."

Instead of Breed letting all the health officials make the initial announcement of a shelter-in-place, he says the mayor decided to hold a press conference right before to, "grab the spotlight and national attention."

The mayor's office has responded to this article saying: "The Mayor, along with Director of Public Health Dr. Grant Colfax, announced the stay at home order to the people of San Francisco because she is the elected leader of the city and it's important that the resident of our city hear directly from her about something that will significantly impact their lives. From January when we first announced the opening of our Emergency Operations Center to February when we declared a State of Emergency in San Francisco through today, she has stood with the leaders of our Public Health Department and City Departments to communicate clearly with the public about the challenges facing our City as we move through this pandemic."

Watch the video above for the full interview with Mission Local editor and columnist Joe Eskenazi.

