Coronavirus California

EXCLUSIVE: Kaiser wants to send 89-year-old COVID-19 patient back to Hayward nursing home with coronavirus outbreak

By
HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- Kaiser Permanente wants to send 89-year-old novel coronavirus patient Evelyn Tomei back to the nursing home where she contracted it. She is terrified. Her family is terrified, and they asked the I-Team's Chief Investigative Reporter Dan Noyes to investigate.

RELATED: 10th COVID-19 death confirmed at Hayward nursing home

"I don't want to die," said Tomei, who is a two-time cancer survivor who is currently battling bronchitis and COVID-19, which she contracted at Gateway Care and Rehabilitation in Hayward.

Recently, the eleventh resident who contracted COVID-19 at Gateway passed away. At least 66 patients and staff have been infected there.

A nurse manager at Gateway Care, who didn't want to give his name, said the staff at the rehabilitation center is at wits end, working very long hours.

RELATED: Families threaten legal action after loved ones die of COVID-19 at Hayward nursing home

"We cannot control what is happening out in the world," they said. "This is a pandemic that's affecting the world. Please, express that, not a Gateway issue."

Now at Kaiser Fremont, doctors say Tomei has responded to hydroxychloroquine treatments, so they want to send her back to Gateway.

Kaiser said in an emailed statement, "Mrs. Tomei no longer needs acute care and is ready to be discharged. It is important to understand that being a COVID-positive patient, living with other patients with the virus does not pose an increased risk to a patient's health and safety."

"That's nuts," Dr. Michael Wasserman, president of the California Association Long Term Care Medicine said. "Sending someone back who has the virus, who is still possibly fighting the virus, only is going to add stress to an already stressed facility."

Dr. Wasserman says the risk is possibly creating another Kirkland, the nursing home in Washington State that's seen more than 120 cases and at least 37 deaths.

RELATED: Bay Area funeral homes prepare for surge of COVID-19 deaths, families cope with new restrictions

The ordeal is weighing heavily on Mrs. Tomei's son and daughter-in-law.

"I was frantic, that's when I called you, I did not know what to do, what to think, I didn't know where to go with it, all I knew was, oh my God," Debra Tomei said.

Gary Tomei said, "You put her back into a place that has COVID already, who's to say if they haven't found out anything yet, if she would get it again?"

RELATED: Owner of Orinda nursing home speaks out amid deadly coronavirus outbreak at facility

Evelyn Tomei tells Noyes that even some of Kaiser's own staff apparently disagree with the doctor's decision.

"I had a nurse this morning tell me, 'Are you from over there (Gateway)?' I said, 'Yeah, but I'm not going back,'" Evelyn said. "She said, 'Don't, you fight it. Don't go back there.' Now a nurse to tell me that, that's something."

Kaiser also said they're offering to discharge Tomei home with support, but her children say it's too much. Evelyn needs 24-hour care and is bedridden.

Take a look at for a look at more stories by Dan Noyes and the ABC7 News I-Team.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshaywardnursing homecoronavirus deathscoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakkaiser permanentecoronavirus pandemici teamcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Some doctors 'cautious' about calling chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine 'game changers'
10th COVID-19 death confirmed at Hayward nursing home
Newsom unveils plan to reopen California amid COVID-19 crisis
Families threaten legal action after loved ones die of COVID-19 at Hayward nursing home
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms 12 additional deaths
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
Bay Area front-line workers receive high-flying salute
Newsom says counties can begin reopening in-store retail shopping
'Hero' UPS driver stops to fix American flag
COVID-19 vaccines and Remdesivir: Update on latest developments
More TOP STORIES News