Coronavirus: Orange County conducts beach sweeps after Gov. Newsom orders countywide closures

In Newport Beach, city spokesman John Pope said lifeguards and police officers asked more than 2,500 people to leave the sand.
Beach sweeps were also conducted in Huntington Beach, where a police spokeswoman said people were cooperating, and no citations had been issued as of Sunday afternoon.
Officers were also seen in Los Angeles county patrolling Malibu beaches on horseback and ATVs.
RELATED: Newsom orders Orange County beaches to close after seeing weekend crowds
Orange County became a focal point last week after crowds flocked to beaches to escape the first heatwave of the year, prompting Newsom's beach shutdown in the county.
Beaches are the latest focus for frustrations over Newsom's month-and-a-half-old order requiring nearly 40 million Californians to remain mostly indoors.
Thousands of people gathered on the streets of Huntington Beach on Friday to protest the statewide stay-at-home orders.
RELATED: Large crowds gather in Huntington Beach to protest Newsom stay-at-home orders amid COVID 19 pandemic
The crowds gathered a block from the beach, holding signs such as "Recall Newsom" and waving flags.
Huntington Beach police estimated the crowd size at 2,500 to 3,000.
Many of them appeared to be standing close to each other, not obeying the six-foot physical distancing guidelines issued by the state and most health authorities.
Meanwhile, a judge on Friday declined to issue a temporary restraining order blocking Newsom's closure orders.
RELATED: Judge denies request to overturn Gov. Newsom's Orange County beach closure for now
Requests for restraining orders were filed by the cities of Huntington Beach and Dana Point, in addition to a complaint filed by elected officials in Dana Point, Mission Viejo and San Clemente who were acting as individuals.
Attorneys are expected to appear for a court hearing on May 11. Between now and then the parties are expected to provide further legal documents.
The Newport Beach City Council on Saturday voted to affirm its support for a lawsuit filed by Huntington Beach, Dana Point and business owners seeking to reopen Orange County beaches.
