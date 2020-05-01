Coronavirus: Shelter-in-place has start-up restaurants looking for help in San Francisco's La Cocina

Inside the kitchen of La Cocina SF in the city's Mission District they are hard at processing food orders. Each item carefully crafted by a local restaurant entrepreneur like Reyna Maldonado of La Guerrera's Kitchen in Oakland.
"We are providing both meat options and vegan options of tamales," said Maldonado.
La Cocina is a nonprofit that specializes in helping minorities and women get started in the food business.
RELATED: Lake County man donates 100s of meals to nurses weekly, despite struggling restaurant
Since 2005 they have helped 70 active businesses get started.
"There are 33 brick and mortar locations operated by La Cocina graduates, all but one owned by a woman, all but one by a person of color that started out low income in the program," said La Cocina Program Director, Geetika Agrawal.
When the city of San Francisco ordered residents to shelter, restaurants had two choices, close their doors, or offer take-out. For many those orders aren't enough to keep the doors open, let alone pay people to work.
"I mean it's just a bloodbath, as far as the industry goes," said Agrawal, "It's been really hard to watch how quickly businesses built so carefully, with such hard work, over 10, 15 years have been, just erased."
Realizing that how much these businesses rely on the income they make, La Cocina came up with a plan to help them pay their bills. It created an emergency fund to help pay bills and provides services to help navigate loans and grants. They've also created community food boxes that change every week and contain all kinds of handmade eats and treats, chicken flautas, cake pops, momos, pozole, popcorn and tamales.
"We are really trying to represent a mix of entrepreneurs, from every stage of our program, every type of cuisine," said Agrawal.
RELATED: Virtual wine tasting? Bay Area businesses find creative ways to stay open during the pandemic
The proceeds from both the emergency fund and the food boxes is dispersed to La Cocina's businesses.
"They are able to provide some funds for our family, it helps us pay our personal bills, some business expenses," said Maldonado.
A limited number of food boxes go up for sale every Saturday morning, and picked up the following Friday at La Cocina. There are veggie and omnivore boxes available, each selling for $80 to $150. Each box contains 10 items that can be frozen or served right away.
The community food boxes have been selling out, much to the joy of the locals who have been snapping them up.
"It's great! A lot of places we already went to before and now we just still get the same food," said one customer.
"It's just cool to kind of support stuff, and also get yummy delicious food," said another customer.
If you'd like to purchase a community food box, or contribute to La Cocina's emergency click here to help.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions