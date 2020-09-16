Bay Area defendant in killing of Italian police officer apologizes

Elder said, "I wish I could go back in time to change things and avoid this terrible tragedy, but I can't. All I can say is that I'm filled with remorse and it pains me to think of all the suffering I've caused. I am truly sorry and deeply saddened for the loss of Mr. Mario Cerciello, for his family and friends and for all the people of this court."
The I-Team's Dan Noyes obtained Elder's entire statement, and you can read it below:
Elder does not discuss in detail the events of July 26, 2019, nor admit guilt: "Many mistakes were made that night and mine were the biggest."
After his arrest, Elder admitted stabbing Cerciello Rega to death, but claimed it was self-defense and that he did not know Cerciello Rega was a police officer. Elder said he believed the two plain clothes officers who confronted him and his friend, Gabriel Natale of Marin County, after 3 a.m. were thugs associated with a drug dealer.
The two college students from the Bay Area were in Rome on vacation at the time.
