Mario Cerciello Rega

Bay Area defendant in killing of Italian police officer apologizes

By
ROME (KGO) -- Twenty-year-old Finnegan Elder of San Francisco read a statement in a Rome courtroom on Wednesday, apologizing to the family of Italian policeman Mario Cerciello Rega.

Elder said, "I wish I could go back in time to change things and avoid this terrible tragedy, but I can't. All I can say is that I'm filled with remorse and it pains me to think of all the suffering I've caused. I am truly sorry and deeply saddened for the loss of Mr. Mario Cerciello, for his family and friends and for all the people of this court."

RELATED: Step-by-step account of what happened in death of Italian officer allegedly by Bay Area's Finnegan Elder and Gabe Natale

The I-Team's Dan Noyes obtained Elder's entire statement, and you can read it below:
KGO-TV



Elder does not discuss in detail the events of July 26, 2019, nor admit guilt: "Many mistakes were made that night and mine were the biggest."

After his arrest, Elder admitted stabbing Cerciello Rega to death, but claimed it was self-defense and that he did not know Cerciello Rega was a police officer. Elder said he believed the two plain clothes officers who confronted him and his friend, Gabriel Natale of Marin County, after 3 a.m. were thugs associated with a drug dealer.

The two college students from the Bay Area were in Rome on vacation at the time.

The I-Team's Dan Noyes will have more details of the case and video from the courtroom tonight an ABC7 News at 6.

VIDEO: '32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome'
ABC7 I-team's Dan Noyes reveals what led up to that night in July 2019 when an Italian police officer was killed in the documentary "32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome."



For a look at more stories and videos by the ABC7 News I-Team go here.

