Bay Area defendant in killing of Italian police officer apologizes

The I-Team's Dan Noyes obtained Elder's entire statement. KGO-TV

ROME (KGO) -- Twenty-year-old Finnegan Elder of San Francisco read a statement in a Rome courtroom on Wednesday, apologizing to the family of Italian policeman Mario Cerciello Rega.Elder said, "I wish I could go back in time to change things and avoid this terrible tragedy, but I can't. All I can say is that I'm filled with remorse and it pains me to think of all the suffering I've caused. I am truly sorry and deeply saddened for the loss of Mr. Mario Cerciello, for his family and friends and for all the people of this court."The I-Team's Dan Noyes obtained Elder's entire statement, and you can read it below:Elder does not discuss in detail the events of July 26, 2019, nor admit guilt: "Many mistakes were made that night and mine were the biggest."After his arrest, Elder admitted stabbing Cerciello Rega to death, but claimed it was self-defense and that he did not know Cerciello Rega was a police officer. Elder said he believed the two plain clothes officers who confronted him and his friend, Gabriel Natale of Marin County, after 3 a.m. were thugs associated with a drug dealer.The two college students from the Bay Area were in Rome on vacation at the time.