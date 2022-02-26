Supporters rally in SF in solidarity with Ukraine as Russian invasion continues

VIDEO: Why did Russia attack Ukraine? Top Google questions answered
As tensions rise in Ukraine, supporters and people in the Bay Area with ties to the country are gathering in solidarity for the Eastern European nation at San Francisco's ferry building.
This comes after missiles struck a Ukrainian high-rise building at Kyiv, the country's capital on Saturday leaving at least six people hurt, Ukrainian firefighters said.
The situation between Russia and Ukraine began after Russian President Vladimir Putin's ordered military troops to invade Ukraine late Wednesday night our time.
