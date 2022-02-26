ukraine

Supporters rally in SF in solidarity with Ukraine as Russian invasion continues

Supporters rally in solidarity with Ukraine in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Dozens of people are rallying in San Francisco on Saturday in support of Ukraine as the Russian invasion continues.

VIDEO: Why did Russia attack Ukraine? Top Google questions answered

Why did Russia attack Ukraine? Why does Vladimir Putin want Chernobyl? Will the U.S. be attacked? Prof. Amir Weiner answers the top questions here.



As tensions rise in Ukraine, supporters and people in the Bay Area with ties to the country are gathering in solidarity for the Eastern European nation at San Francisco's ferry building.

RELATED: Why is Russia invading Ukraine?

VIDEO: A brief look into Ukraine, one of Europe's largest, poorest countries
Ukraine is Europe's largest country that most people know nothing about. Here's where it's located and how it gained independence from USSR.


This comes after missiles struck a Ukrainian high-rise building at Kyiv, the country's capital on Saturday leaving at least six people hurt, Ukrainian firefighters said.

The situation between Russia and Ukraine began after Russian President Vladimir Putin's ordered military troops to invade Ukraine late Wednesday night our time.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


