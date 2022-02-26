Supporters rally in SF in solidarity with Ukraine as Russian invasion continues

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11597487" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Why did Russia attack Ukraine? Why does Vladimir Putin want Chernobyl? Will the U.S. be attacked? Prof. Amir Weiner answers the top questions here.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Dozens of people are rallying in San Francisco on Saturday in support of Ukraine as the Russian invasion continues.As tensions rise in Ukraine, supporters and people in the Bay Area with ties to the country are gathering in solidarity for the Eastern European nation at San Francisco's ferry building.This comes after missiles struck a Ukrainian high-rise building at Kyiv, the country's capital on Saturday leaving at least six people hurt, Ukrainian firefighters said.The situation between Russia and Ukraine began after Russian President Vladimir Putin's ordered military troops to invade Ukraine late Wednesday night our time.