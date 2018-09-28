SALESFORCE TRANSIT CENTER

San Francisco's Salesforce Transit Center fix in the works as commuters deal with another day of traffic

EMBED </>More Videos

A fix is in the works for cracks found in a few places at the Salesforce Transit Center -- but commuters are going to have to deal with another day of traffic issues. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A fix is in the works at San Francisco's Salesforce Transit Center, but commuters are going to have to deal with another day of traffic around the Salesforce Transit Center.

The brand new, $2 billion transit center cracked in a couple places.

RELATED: San Francisco's Salesforce Transit Center shoring system could be installed this weekend

"I just wanted to reassure people that we're right behind them on this. We want them to hopefully fix this soon so we can get back up there and enjoy the park and enjoy the whole thing," said Fremont Street resident Adrian Caratowsa.

Authorities released a picture of the crack in the second beam. They say they have not found any other cracks.

RELATED: How to get around during Salesforce Transit Center's temporary closure in San Francisco



Hopefully, the typical Friday light traffic will help the situation on city streets Friday, but again, the warning is still out there. Fremont Street is closed -- avoid the area.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
constructionsalesforceSalesforce Transit Centerbus terminalbus stationmunimass transitpublic transportationroad closureengineeringSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Salesforce Transit Center shoring system could be installed this weekend
Officials investigating cracked steel beams at Transit Center
Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco could be closed for another week
Commuters face gridlock nightmare after sudden closure of Salesforce Transit Center in SF
How to get around during SF Salesforce Transit Center's temporary closure
SALESFORCE TRANSIT CENTER
Salesforce Transit Center shoring system could be installed this weekend
Officials investigating cracked steel beams at Transit Center
Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco could be closed for another week
Transit Center mystery: Is it the steel, welds or design? UC professor weighs in
More Salesforce Transit Center
Top Stories
Here's what Facebook is doing to address major security issue
LIVE UPDATES: Trump says Kavanaugh vote up to Senate
VIDEO: Judiciary Committee votes on Kavanaugh nomination amid debate
Sen. Harris walks out of Kavanaugh hearing in protest
Key Senators to watch during the Kavanaugh vote
Kavanaugh wrongly claimed he could drink legally in Md.
Kavanaugh nomination live updates: Vote moves forward
Facebook says 50M user accounts affected by security breach
Show More
Assistant principal says 'blame the girls' on athletic shorts ban
VIDEO: Protesters confront Sen. Flake in elevator
LAX will allow passengers to carry pot
POLL: 60 percent of CA believes Christine Blasey Ford's story
Feinstein rails against Kavanaugh's 'aggressive and belligerent' behavior
More News