Shelter-in-place order forces San Francisco Opera to rehearse at home

The sound of a high C reverberates through the living room as San Francisco Chorus member Mitzie Weiner warms up with the repetition, "I love to sing, I love to sing."
After years with the Chorus, Weiner does indeed still love to sing, but for now, it's mostly at home.
"My ceilings are really tall, I had to silence my clock," she laughs as she leads a cell-phone tour for ABC7.
RELATED: California moving into Phase 2 reopening: Here's what that means for CA businesses
Fellow Chorus member Sigmund Seigel is also often warming up to an audience of one these days.
"And as the voice gets warmed up, it's kind of like warming up a car, and then you add a little more volume and slowly get up to scale" explains Seigel as his high tenor notes progress.
Since the doors of the War Memorial Opera House closed with the Covid shutdown, the opera choristers have been forced off the stage they, and their audience, know and love so well.
No more booming performances to keep their voices strong and their timing razor sharp.
Instead, they're doing what thousands in the Bay Area are doing, adapting with technology.
"I'd like to start again with the Verde va pensiero, please," instructs Chorus Director Ian Robertson to the cast assembled on his computer screen.
Reopening California: Is the Bay Area ready for Phase 2? Here's what every single county says
Robertson now directs a full schedule of rehearsals via Zoom. Dozens of performers, assembled on a Brady Bunch matrix of squares, working towards the next, someday performance.
"We can work on language, we can work on notes, we can do a little of the shaping," Robertson explains.
What they can't do is sing all at once, the technical challenges were just too cumbersome to rehearse in the traditional sense.
So the choristers, led by the Robertson and a pianist, follow along in mute mode, singing to themselves and learning the language, twists, and nuances of the piece.
"And they will watch me conducting to a certain degree. And, we let them sing and try to create the shapes that we want," he says.
Chorus members say the virtual performances provide both a physical and spiritual tune up, for this tight knit company.
"It was like having a family reunion, the first rehearsal because we were coming from the off season," says Weiner.
"We all know each other, we all have our own opinions, but when push comes to shove we work together as an amazing team to make the best performance we can," echoes Seigel.
Even if that work is far from the kind of stage Verde or Puccini might have imagined.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions