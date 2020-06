ABC explores 50th Anniversary of LGBTQ+ Pride during coronavirus pandemic

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As the Lesbian, Gay Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Community celebrates Pride 2020 , it will look different this year due to the coronavirus . But the sense of community, unity and passion are stronger than ever. ABC explores the importance of Pride and how people are celebrating while social distancing.Across the country, virtual parades are replacing traditional LGBTQ gatherings. They are taking place online through virtual parades, celebrity performances, trivia nights, Karaoke, DJ battles, Drag Queen story time, Zoom rooms, workshops and many more creative ways that will engage and entertain audiences."I think that June has the potential to remind all the different kinds of people who call themselves LGBTQ that we do need each other," said Cleve Jones, co-founder of the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt.He went on to say, "This current moment is so important because the struggle for LGBTQ people is irrevocably linked to the larger movement for civil rights."What remains relevant, especially during this time of uncertainty, is the purpose of Pride: a community's fight for equality, social justice, safety, and acceptance."Even though we are hurting right now as a community, as a country, as a global community, it is an incredible opportunity to unite," said Honey Mahogany, Founder of SF's Transgender District and 3rd Vice Chair of the San Francisco Democratic Party."Pride is a protest, it's an opportunity to stand up for what you believe in, for who you are, and for the world you want to see."