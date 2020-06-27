pride

ABC explores 50th Anniversary of LGBTQ+ Pride during coronavirus pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As the Lesbian, Gay Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Community celebrates Pride 2020, it will look different this year due to the coronavirus. But the sense of community, unity and passion are stronger than ever. ABC explores the importance of Pride and how people are celebrating while social distancing.

Across the country, virtual parades are replacing traditional LGBTQ gatherings. They are taking place online through virtual parades, celebrity performances, trivia nights, Karaoke, DJ battles, Drag Queen story time, Zoom rooms, workshops and many more creative ways that will engage and entertain audiences.

"I think that June has the potential to remind all the different kinds of people who call themselves LGBTQ that we do need each other," said Cleve Jones, co-founder of the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt.

PRIDE MONTH 2020: What to know about LGBT pride celebrations around the country this weekend

He went on to say, "This current moment is so important because the struggle for LGBTQ people is irrevocably linked to the larger movement for civil rights."

What remains relevant, especially during this time of uncertainty, is the purpose of Pride: a community's fight for equality, social justice, safety, and acceptance.

"Even though we are hurting right now as a community, as a country, as a global community, it is an incredible opportunity to unite," said Honey Mahogany, Founder of SF's Transgender District and 3rd Vice Chair of the San Francisco Democratic Party.

"Pride is a protest, it's an opportunity to stand up for what you believe in, for who you are, and for the world you want to see."

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan diegosacramentosan franciscoseattlelos angelespridelgbtqlgbtq pridepride monthsf prideu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRIDE
Pride 2020: Local leaders talk celebrating LGBTQ+ in sports world and beyond
Drag Queens go all out for Black Lives Matter
What to know about 2020 Pride Month
Drag Queens go virtual amid coronavirus pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom tells 1 California county to shut back down
Here's the reopening status of every Bay Area county
Oakland nurse's anti-BLM social posts called racist
SF portrait artist assaulted, sketches image of her attacker
SF pauses reopening after reporting 103 new COVID-19 cases in 1 day
NBA releases official schedule for season restart on July 30
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
Show More
SF salon owner commends mayor for delay in next stage of reopening
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
WATCH MONDAY: Golden State Killer suspect expected to plead guilty
Pride 2020: Local leaders talk celebrating LGBTQ+ in sports world and beyond
COVID-19 updates: Marin Co. delays June 29 reopening of some businesses due to increase in COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News