Lightning Complex Fire

Firefighters rely heavily on aircraft to battle SCU Lightning Complex Fire on difficult terrain

By
SUNOL, Calif. (KGO) -- As the SCU Lightning Complex Fire has turned into the second-largest wildfire in the state's history. Firefighters are relying heavily on air support to contain it.

The wildfire has burned over 365,000 acres in seven different counties, including Alameda, Santa Clara and Contra Costa counties.

CA WILDFIRES: What we know about LNU, CZU, SCU complex fires in Santa Cruz, Napa, Sonoma, San Mateo counties and beyond

Firefighters are exhausted, they've been working on the fire for more than 10 days now and the terrain is making it difficult to access. What's helping them are the air resources.

"Build a defense area and create a straight answer we can fire off to," said CAL FIRE firefighter, Devin Kilbred.

Kilbred is stationed in Sunol at the first fire-retardant base for the SCU Lightning Complex.



Every 5 to 10 minutes two helicopters refill their fire retardant tanks and make their way into the heart of the fire. The strategy is to drop the fire retardant ahead of the fire and create a defense line.

"About 2,000 gallons each trip a total so far in the past 5 days we've gone through 260,000 gallons. So, this is the winning strategy? Yes it helps the ground resources," said Kilbred.

RELATED: SCU Lightning Complex fire surpasses LNU Complex as 2nd largest in CA history

There are two fire retardant bases for this fire.

For many residents in the hills of Sunol, the sound of helicopters over their area means there is hope.

"That was all on fire. Mission Peak was on fire. The Maguire Peaks were also on fire," Sunol resident Doug Martin said.

"So you were basically surrounded by flames?" we asked.

"Yes we had it on all sides," Martin added.

VIDEO: Gilroy man displaced by SCU Lightning Complex fire has truck broken into at hotel
EMBED More News Videos

Lewis Britton's family was impacted by the Crews Fire in Gilroy in July and once again had to evacuate due to the SCU Lightning Complex Fires. This time he is facing new challenges while worrying about the safety of his home.



Martin has experienced firsthand the fury of these flames inch up to his home. He watched as small flames turned his living room view into an intimidating scene. He's evacuated three times in the last week.

"Yesterday was like the apocalypse or something," said Martin.

Firefighters have no time to waste. Martin caught a glimpse of a CAL FIRE helicopter refiling their water tanks with a pond surrounded by torched brush.

There are at least 13 homes three miles from the fire zone in Sunol. Martin says his neighbors created a network of communication to check on each other and prevent the blaze from getting closer.

"Everyone up here is aware of the danger. If you look here you see all the grass here has been mowed very short. Everyone here is very conscientious about building a defensible space," said Martin.

As of Tuesday morning, CAL FIRE says the wildfire is 25% contained.


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

Get the latest updates and videos on the CZU, LNU and SCU Lightning Complex Fires here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sunolsanta clara countyalameda countyevacuationhelicoptercontra costa countyfirewildfirecal firefirefighterslightning complex fire
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
LIST: Bay Area wildfire evacuations, road closures
TIPS: How to help, stay safe during and after a wildfire
LIGHTNING COMPLEX FIRE
Immigrant communities in San Mateo Co. in need amid wildfire evacuations
National Guard to help battle North Bay wildfires
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
Bay Area fire updates: CZU Complex Fire grows slightly, 19% containment
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA preparing for 'twindemic' as flu season approaches, Newsom says
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
New rules: What's reopening and what's not in Alameda Co.
Another CA county taken off watch list
Bay Area fire updates: CZU Complex Fire grows slightly, 19% containment
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
Immigrant communities in San Mateo Co. in need amid wildfire evacuations
Show More
McDonald's to debut first new nugget flavor in nearly 40 years
National Guard to help battle North Bay wildfires
American Airlines plans 19,000 furloughs, layoffs in October
LIST: Bay Area wildfire evacuations, road closures
17-year-old in custody after Kenosha protest shooting
More TOP STORIES News