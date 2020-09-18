San Francisco restaurants could soon allow indoor dining, Mayor Breed says: 'we are doing okay'

"The fact is, we are doing okay with our numbers. And we want to keep it that way," the Mayor said during a visit to the Oceanview mobile COVID pop-up testing site at 50 Broad Street.
"We want to improve the numbers, and that involves all of us playing our role. And in fact, we're doing so, kind of okay, that we anticipate by the end of this month, we will be in orange. We're currently in red. So we're not out of the woods. But we expect, based on the numbers, continue to go the way that they're going, we'll be at level orange. And as a result, we will be able to open restaurants indoors at 25% capacity," she said.
The mayor is referring to the state's color coded reopening system.
This announcement from the Mayor comes as an influential group is considering a lawsuit. According to SF Eater, The Salt Partners Group, which includes some big name restaurants, is thinking of suing to force the city to allow indoor dining.
The Mayor said today she knows restaurants have been suffering and that many have closed for good.
"So if we continue down this path, we will have an opportunity to reopen safely. Because COVID hasn't gone anywhere so far," Mayor Breed said.
She emphasized the need for consistent testing, calling it critical to the city's ability to get this virus under control.
