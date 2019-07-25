7 On Your Side

CONSUMER CATCH-UP: DoorDash changes controversial tipping policy, Nintendo offers repair for 'Joy-Con drift' on Switch, and Trek recalls Kickster bikes

By Simone Chavoor
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- DoorDash changing controversial tipping policy

DoorDash is changing their driver tipping policy following public criticism.

DoorDash, the food delivery app that connects delivery drivers to customers, had previously put customer tips toward their drivers' guaranteed minimum, leading to accusations of tip stealing. The app uses an algorithm to determine the driver's guaranteed minimum for a delivery. If the delivery cost does not meet that minimum, DoorDash makes up the difference. But customer tips also subsidized that minimum, meaning that sometimes drivers did not see a bonus on top of what they were being paid.

After facing a backlash over this policy, CEO Tony Xu announced on Twitter Tuesday that they were changing the policy. "It's clear from recent feedback that we didn't strike the right balance," Xu said. The new policy will "ensure that Dashers' earnings will increase by the exact amount a customer tips on every order."



Nintendo offering free Switch repairs for "Joy-Con drift"

Nintendo is offering free repairs to Nintendo Switch owners who are experiencing so-called "Joy-Con drift."

Users of the popular console have reported the thumb sticks on the Switch's removable Joy-Con gamepads cause the in-game controls to start drifting off, even when the thumb sticks aren't being touched.

The gaming company is offering free repairs to customers who call their hardware support line. It is also reported that Nintendo is offering refunds to users who have previously paid for a Joy-Con repair.

Nintendo also encourages customers to visit http://support.nintendo.com for help.



Trek recalling Kickster toddler bikes due to fall hazard

Trek is recalling over 11,000 Kickster bikes due to a fall risk.

The recall affects Kickster bikes manufactured between 2013 and 2019. The clamp holding the steering tube may break, potentially causing toddlers to fall off the bike. Trek has received 11 reports of broken clamps, including one resulting in minor injuries.

Kickster bikes do not have pedals as they are designed to teach children how to ride a two-wheeler by focusing on balance.

The bikes were sold in independent bicycle stores nationwide and online at www.trekbikes.com and other online retailers from August 2012 to April 2019.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled bikes to a Trek retailer for a free repair. They can contact Trek at (800) 373-4594 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit the Trek website for more information.



