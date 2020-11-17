Richmond police bust attempted Bay Area sideshow takeovers from out-of-town cars, as far south as Los Angeles

About 200 vehicles, some driving up from as far south as Los Angeles, traveled up to try and hold the late night sideshows, the Richmond Police Department said on its Facebook page.
The groups of cars had first set their sights on San Francisco, then Oakland, and Vallejo for sideshows, but found law enforcement agencies that were ready and waiting in each city, according to Richmond police.
Sideshow organizers ultimately decided that there were too many officers no matter where they went, and told everyone to go home, according to the Richmond police department's Facebook post.
The city of San Francisco has been considering extra measures to crack down on sideshows amid COVID-19 shutdowns, which Mayor London Breed said have increased during the coronavirus pandemic.
