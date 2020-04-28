Coronavirus California

Coronavirus Kindness: Quarantine Unicorns bring smiles, joy to people during COVID-19 pandemic

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A six-year-old Northern Santa Clara County girl got a birthday surprise she won't soon forget thanks to a group of dancing inflatable unicorns!

The Quarantine Unicorns are a group of women in Gilroy who became good friends while doing CrossFit. Wanting to bring joy to one of their friends who just had a baby, the women donned unicorn costumes, brought food to their friend's front yard and started dancing!

RELATED: East Bay DJ brings free socially distanced driveway dance parties to families

Word caught on quickly in the community of the dancing unicorns and pretty soon the Quarantine Unicorns were born! They were completely on a volunteer basis and have appeared all over the Bay Area including Nob Hill in San Francisco on Easter!



On Monday six-year-old Kaetrina Lee Hurst was surprised when by the Quarantine Unicorns outside her Gilroy home after her mother requested them for her socially distanced frozen birthday party.

"It's priceless seeing my daughter's big smile...it's magic money can't buy. I'll do everything for my children to make them happy!" beams Kathy Hurst.

RELATED: No party, no problem: Bay Area firefighters, police bring birthday surprise to 2 kids amid coronavirus crisis

You can learn more about the Quarantine Unicorns at their Instagram page @quarantine_unicorns

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscogilroysanta clara countycoronavirus californiacoronavirusshelter in placesurprisegood news
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
6 Bay Area counties extend shelter-in-place orders through end of May
Doctor: COVID-19 testing didn't happen fast enough at Redwood City nursing home
Power of pizza: Bay Area restaurants give back in extraordinary ways
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF doctor says he sees 'abnormal clotting pattern' among COVID-19 patients
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
What to do if you can't pay your rent
6 Bay Area counties extend shelter-in-place orders through end of May
Doctor: COVID-19 testing didn't happen fast enough at Redwood City nursing home
Power of pizza: Bay Area restaurants give back in extraordinary ways
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Show More
Time to rescan TV: ABC7 changing frequencies on Wednesday
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri highlights North Bay restaurants adapting to COVID-19
NFL Draft 2020: Five Bay Area prospects drafted to NFL teams
Deputies investigating after 600 birds found at East Bay cockfighting event
More TOP STORIES News