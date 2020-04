Coronavirus Kindness: Quarantine Unicorns bring smiles, joy to people during COVID-19 pandemic

Quarentine Unicorn 🦄 Birthday Surprise! Kaetrina Hurst turns 6 today & her mom invited the volunteer unicorns from Gilroy to help make her day extra special! #coronavirus #COVIDkindness pic.twitter.com/ebVzRzfxRb — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) April 28, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A six-year-old Northern Santa Clara County girl got a birthday surprise she won't soon forget thanks to a group of dancing inflatable unicorns!The Quarantine Unicorns are a group of women in Gilroy who became good friends while doing CrossFit. Wanting to bring joy to one of their friends who just had a baby, the women donned unicorn costumes, brought food to their friend's front yard and started dancing!Word caught on quickly in the community of the dancing unicorns and pretty soon the Quarantine Unicorns were born! They were completely on a volunteer basis and have appeared all over the Bay Area including Nob Hill in San Francisco on Easter!On Monday six-year-old Kaetrina Lee Hurst was surprised when by the Quarantine Unicorns outside her Gilroy home after her mother requested them for her socially distanced frozen birthday party."It's priceless seeing my daughter's big smile...it's magic money can't buy. I'll do everything for my children to make them happy!" beams Kathy Hurst.You can learn more about the Quarantine Unicorns at their Instagram page @quarantine_unicorns