Coronavirus: Bloom Energy shifts focus, refurbishes ventilators to help hospitals during COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Get the latest live updates on coronavirus crisis
Balloons simulate lungs during tests, Bloom Energy is working to refurbish hundreds of ventilators from the state's emergency supply in hopes of getting them to hospitals to help treat coronavirus patients, the number of patients, still surging.
"Yesterday ICU numbers went up 105% overnight in the state of California," said Governor Newsom.
The state has secured 4,000 ventilators but may need at least 10,000. And thousands will need new batteries.
HOW YOU CAN HELP: How to donate medical supplies to hospitals in the San Francisco Bay Area
Bloom Energy which normally produces fuel cells has stepped up to help.
"Hopefully, what we're doing here is to say, we can do this, a week ago none of us knew anything about ventilators other than what they're used for," said Bloom CEO K.R. Sridhar.
But workers are figuring it out and getting it done. San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo was impressed by the ingenuity.
"I'm so heartened by what I've seen by people who can make this work," said Mayor Liccardo.
Joe Tavi, the head of manufacturing, was told a few nights ago that the company would get a shipment of wonky ventilators - he knew nothing about ventilators, so he did what any engineer would do: boiled a cup of tea and read the instruction manual into the evening. By morning Tavi set up an assembly line that by today would refurbish several hundred ventilators supplied to California hospitals by the federal government.
RELATED: Resorces and information about COVID-19
Newsom says other companies are now pitching in during the pandemic.
"That's the spirit of California, that's the spirit of this moment, take responsibility and take ownership," said Newsom.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- Coronavirus in CA: Get resources and information about COVID-19
- Bay Area school closures related to coronavirus pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- How coronavirus compares with the flu
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19