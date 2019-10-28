Sonoma County Kincade Fire: Evacuation centers, donations and other resources

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Here's a list of information and resources for people impacted by the Kincade Fire and the PG&E Power shutoffs, plus some ways to assist for those who want to help.
Evacuation Centers
Sonoma County encourages evacuees to use housing options other than the emergency shelters if possible, to help maintain room in the public shelters. But for those who need them, here are some locations.
Sonoma County Fairgrounds
1350 Bennett Valley Rd, Santa Rosa
- Accepting evacuees and small animals, no large animals.
Marin County Fairgrounds
10 Ave of the Flags, San Rafael
- Opens at 8 a.m.
Petaluma Fairgrounds
100 Fairgrounds Dr, Petaluma
- Accepting large animals only, no evacuees
Mandatory Evacuation Areas
A mandatory evacuation means people should evacuate immediately. Here is more information and a map showing the current evacuation zones.
How to Volunteer and Donate
- Red Cross reminds donors that collecting and sending food, clothing and household items is often not needed. The best way to support disaster victims is with a financial donation, which they can use for what they need most. Go to redcross.org, call 1-800 RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
- Sonoma County Animal Services does not currently need supplies but will provide updates if this changes. Monetary donations can be made here.
- People interested in volunteering should go to the Volunteer Center of Sonoma County website.
Mental Health Resources
Disasters situations can bring up lingering trauma and cause emotional distress. HOPE Sonoma can be reached at (707) 291-3788 and offers free, bilingual, mental health services to help people experiencing emotional distress because of the fire and power shut-offs. More information and mental health resources are available here.
Animal Services
Sonoma County Animal Services is focused on ensuring the safety and welfare of domestic animals and livestock during the fires. To request assistance 707-565-7100 or 707-565-7103 during regular hours which are Tuesday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For emergency or after hours service, contact the Sonoma Sheriff Department at 707-565-2121. For information, visit Sonoma County Animal Services.
Community Resources
For questions about evacuations and resources, Sonoma County encourages people to call 2-1-1. Do not call 9-1-1 unless you are experiencing an emergency.
Transportation and Road Closures
- Hwy 101 northbound at Hopper Ave is closed in northern Santa Rosa and SB 101 at Cloverdale Blvd South in Cloverdale. The highway will be closed indefinitely.
- Sonoma County maintains a list of road closures here.
Air Quality
- To assess air quality during a wildfire, the Northern Sonoma County Air Pollution Control District recommends AirNow.gov as the most accurate source for available fine particulate matter measurements. Sonoma County issued a smoke health advisory as of 8:45 a.m. on Oct. 25.
School Closures
Here is a list of Bay Area schools that will be closed due to the massive Kincade Fire in Sonoma County and the second round of PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs.
Power Shutdown and Restoration Info
PG&E began power shutdowns the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 26 and power is scheduled to remain off in affected areas through Monday, Oct. 28. As many as 90,000 residents in Sonoma County are expected to lose power. For updates, view PG&E's restoration map or call PG&E at 800-743-5002. Visit our power outage page for more details about where the shutoffs are and how long they will last. And visit the PG&E Restoration Map for additional information.
