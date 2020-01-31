Super Bowl 2020: 49ers fan who helped build Levi's Stadium celebrates in Miami after surviving brain aneurysm

The Castillo family made it to South Florida on Wednesday. They're as faithful as they come, superfans and season ticket holders.
However, that faith was tested shortly after an Aug. 10 home game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Days later, Albert Castillo was home when his world went black.
"All of a sudden, I wake up, I'm on the floor," he said.
The father of four suffered a brain aneurysm. The Castillo's quickly learned the condition could limit his abilities, or worse.
"We didn't know for sure," Albert told ABC7 News. "I don't remember, but my wife was telling me that the doctor was telling them that they didn't know for sure how I was going to come out of it."
"It was just a shock," son, Bryan Castillo added. "And we weren't sure if he was going to make it."
From Albert's hospital bed, it was recovery with a side of red and gold.
"When I was at the hospital, we had it on, on the TV at Stanford," Albert said.
Over the next several weeks, he overcame hurdle after hurdle.
Before the 49ers took on the Packers, Albert was cleared to travel.
Behind the scenes, Bryan knew the Super Bowl had to be their next stop.
Albert described the exchange, "He goes, 'Dad, I'm going to take you to the Super Bowl.' I told him, 'It's probably going to be too expensive.' He says, 'Don't worry about it, we're going to the Super Bowl.'"
"His eyes just lit up like a little kid," Bryan added. "And I was like, yeah... We're going to beat the Packers and we're going to the Super Bowl, and I'm going to get our tickets."
"It's because of him and my mom that we even love the 49ers," Bryan said about his siblings.
The special surprise will be the first Super Bowl Albert will attend.
The husband and father of four helped build the home of the 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
He and his family are bringing an extra bit of faith to South Florida.
"We just always think positive, and we've always had a strong faith," Bryan said. "Faithful then, faithful now, 49ers faithful. We're ready to go."
Albert's ended his interview with a simple, "Go Niners!
Albert said he's still working his way to being 100-percent, but said doctors expect a full recovery.
