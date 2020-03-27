Coronavirus: Bay Area neighbors put teddy bears in home windows to entertain kids amid COVID-19 pandemic

Many families are placing teddy bears in the windows of their homes to cheer up children who are walking the neighborhood without their friends.The idea was inspired by a children's book "We're going on a bear hunt" by Michael Rosen.
A South Bay man even started a Nextdoor group in San Jose, near Milpitas, calling on other neighbors to do the same and help create a teddy bear scavenger hunt for kids.
RELATED: Coronavirus USA: Man tearfully thanks NJ hospital staff for saving wife's life
"Just happy to see the kids smiling...they need the distraction," he told ABC7 News. "Thought it would put a smile on kids' faces in the midst of what is going on. The smiles I got today while looking out my kitchen window when the kids saw the stuffed toy in my window not only put a smile on their faces but parents too."
In Oakland, a neighborhood is also coming together while apart and placing stuffed animals in windows.
"We just walked around the neighborhood for about twenty minutes and we saw about 15, 20, 25 bears," said Will Huntington. "It was really cool."
Some children even placed their most prized stuffed animals for other children to see. Four-year-old Amaia had a bevy of animals to share.
"A princess bear, a baby bear, and a grown-up bear," said Amaia.
The bear hunt comes as a welcomed distraction for children and adults.
"I only had one bear so I put a llama in there too," said Sharon Cohen. "It gives me pleasure to see the kids outside."
"It really warms my heart that everyone is rallying together for the kids and even me," said Will Huntington. "I want to walk around and see the bears too."
Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus California: Everything to know about stay at home order
- Bay Area cancelations, closures related to COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- Coronavirus in CA: Get resources and information about COVID-19
- Bay Area school closures related to coronavirus pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- How coronavirus compares with the flu
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19