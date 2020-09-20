Coronavirus

Teenage life during pandemic? Peninsula high schooler shares his quarantine story

By and Andrew Morris
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- "Obviously I'm very fortunate to have a good remote learning set-up, I have a laptop and stable Internet, but for a lot of kids it's not really an option".

Edward Huang is keenly aware of how unusual his senior year of high school is at San Mateo High. He knows the pitfalls of the digital divide well, along with all the other missed traditions that are earned and enjoyed when reaching high school's most experienced grade.

But in the year that has seen an infinite amount of forced adjustments, Huang is choosing to do something positive. By documenting his final year of high school during the COVID-19 pandemic, he not only captures eternal glimpses of daily life in quarantine, but can sharpen his skills to reach his goal of becoming a career journalist.

RELATED: Coronavirus crisis: Student journalist documents last day of school before shelter-in-place while dad deploys to USNS Mercy

"As we've learned more about the virus, we're finding ways to communicate in ways we didn't before," Huang said about how he and his friends have adapted.

"We're going to local parks and social distancing, with our masks on of course, we're bringing hand sanitizer. And we're really just getting through it together, because there's really no way we can do it otherwise."

RELATED: COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic

Huang says even though the start of the pandemic brought along feelings that the world might end, he tells ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze that there are so many bright lessons to take away from this new life.

Click on the video above to see Huang's full interview, plus what he says he has seen with how other teenagers are handling the coronavirus pandemic. Join anchor Kristen Sze for ABC7's interactive "Getting Answers" newscast, weekdays at 3 p.m., with live updates about what's happening where you live.

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the story in a new window

INTERACTIVE: Here's the reopening status of every Bay Area county

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan mateohigh schoolcoronavirus californiacoronavirusschoolcoronavirus outbreakcovid 19 diariesteenagerscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Student journalist documents last day of school before shelter-in-place
Man battling COVID-19 shares his experience: 'I was terrified'
Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 updates: Bay Area surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 updates: California nears 15,000 deaths
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
US nears 200,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Clara Co. surpasses 20,000 COVID-19 cases
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
Emmy nominations 2020: 'Watchmen' leads with 26 nods
See who's slated to to appear at 2020 Emmys
Emmys, live and virtual: 'What could possibly go wrong?'
Emmy show will include $2.8M donation to fight child hunger
Bay Area legal community reacts to Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death
Show More
Jimmy Kimmel preps for virtual Emmy hosting gig
COVID-19 updates: California nears 15,000 deaths
Air quality advisory in effect Sunday, Monday due to wildfire smoke
US judge approves injunction to delay WeChat restrictions
'Stop letting Karens kill restaurants' billboard appears in SF
More TOP STORIES News