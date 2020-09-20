Teenage life during pandemic? Peninsula high schooler shares his quarantine story

Edward Huang is keenly aware of how unusual his senior year of high school is at San Mateo High. He knows the pitfalls of the digital divide well, along with all the other missed traditions that are earned and enjoyed when reaching high school's most experienced grade.
But in the year that has seen an infinite amount of forced adjustments, Huang is choosing to do something positive. By documenting his final year of high school during the COVID-19 pandemic, he not only captures eternal glimpses of daily life in quarantine, but can sharpen his skills to reach his goal of becoming a career journalist.
"As we've learned more about the virus, we're finding ways to communicate in ways we didn't before," Huang said about how he and his friends have adapted.
"We're going to local parks and social distancing, with our masks on of course, we're bringing hand sanitizer. And we're really just getting through it together, because there's really no way we can do it otherwise."
Huang says even though the start of the pandemic brought along feelings that the world might end, he tells ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze that there are so many bright lessons to take away from this new life.
Click on the video above to see Huang's full interview, plus what he says he has seen with how other teenagers are handling the coronavirus pandemic. Join anchor Kristen Sze for ABC7's interactive "Getting Answers" newscast, weekdays at 3 p.m., with live updates about what's happening where you live.
