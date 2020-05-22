Coronavirus California

Coronavirus impact: Some Bay Area Goodwill thrift stores may never re-open

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Donation centers ran by big Bay Area non-profits are still probably weeks away from re-opening, and when they do get the green light, at least one big-name operation may not be around to accept what's expected to be a surge in items from residents who've spent the last several weeks, cleaning out their closets.

Closed now for more than two months, the very existence of the Goodwill's Bay Area donation centers and thrift stores is in jeopardy.

LIFE AFTER COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like

Goodwill gets 80 percent of its revenues from the sale of donated goods... in its stores.

Right now, those sales amount to zero.

And because they each employ more than 500 people, most of Goodwill's 14 California locations don't qualify for federal aid.

RELATED: Here's how curbside pickup went at Bay Area mall, chain stores

"We don't know quite yet which Goodwills will close," said William Rogers, Goodwill of San Francisco. "If we can't figure this out to get some kind of federal assistance, I think that we will see some sites close definitely. We all may see some Goodwills having to file for bankruptcy restructure."

Like Goodwill, the Salvation Army is also preparing for a tremendous influx of donated goods as many of the the Bay Area 's sheltered residents have used that time to clean out closets and garages.

The Salvation Army will welcome the goods, but with a host of new protocols in place to make sure everything that's received is safe.

RELATED: What's your real risk of exposure to COVID-19 at the grocery store?

"We're going to open it up in phases," explained the Salvation Army's Lt. Jen Liggett. "Once we have attendants again at the donation stations, they will have masks, they will have gloves, practice social distancing and practice all regulations as advised by the CDC and local governments."

As an additional safety measure, the donated goods will be placed in a separate area for at least 72 hours to allow for the dissipation of any potential COVID-19 contamination.

At this point, the Salvation Army doesn't expect to be able to open its donation centers until mid-June at the earliest.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingsan franciscocaliforniacoronavirus californiasalvation armybusinesscoronavirusthrift storegoodwilldonationsnonprofitnon profit
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus blog: Emotional roller coaster
Coronavirus blog: Sandhya Patel opens up about life during COVID-19 crisis
Yosemite prepares for possible opening, but no firm date set
Suicides on the rise amid stay-at-home order, Bay Area doctors say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
This is the best time to use CA EDD website for unemployment claims
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Cache Creek Casino makes big changes amid pandemic
SF nurse battling COVID-19 shares shocking weight-loss photos
Yosemite prepares for possible opening, but no firm date set
UC system eliminates SAT, ACT testing as student admissions requirement
Santa Barbara boat fire: Smoke inhalation killed all 34 on board, coroner says
Show More
13 wide Bay Area hiking trails where it's easy to social distance
'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation'
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Suicides on the rise amid stay-at-home order, Bay Area doctors say
More TOP STORIES News