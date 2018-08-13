COMPLEX FIRE

Utah firefighter killed while battling Mendocino Complex Fires

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials say a firefighter from Utah was injured while assisting with the Ranch Fire, the bigger of the two in the Mendocino complex. An emergency crew airlifted him to the hospital where he died. (KGO-TV)

MENDOCINO COUNTY, Calif.
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Officials say a firefighter from Utah was injured while assisting with the Ranch Fire, the bigger of the two in the Mendocino complex. An emergency crew airlifted him to the hospital where he died.

Cal Fire announced earlier Monday that the massive wildfires have grown to 344, 890 acres.

The Mendocino Complex Fires include, the River Fire, which has remained at 48,920 acres for a few days and the Ranch Fire, which has grown to 295, 970 acres. The River Fire is 93 percent contained, while the Ranch Fire is 59 percent contained.

Cal Fire has promised a thorough investigation into what happened.

The latest evacuation orders for Shasta County's Carr Fire, Mendocino County's Complex Fire

The Mendocino Complex Fires is now the largest fire in state history, and bigger than the city of Los Angeles. If it were a city, the fire would be the 14th largest by area in the entire country, and bigger than New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago and Houston.

Fire crews are not expected to contain the Mendocino Complex Fires until September.

Officials said the Mendocino Complex Fires have destroyed 146 homes, so far.

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfiresmokefirefighterscaliforniaComplex Firefirefighter killedfirefighter injuredfatal fireNorthern CaliforniaMendocino
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMPLEX FIRE
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
New Hampshire firefighters to help fight Mendocino Complex Fires
Mendocino Complex Fires, Carr Fire grow over 400,000 acres combined
More Complex Fire
Top Stories
Ghost Ship founder 'I can't get a fair trial,' seeks change of venue
Family: Terminally ill Bay Area man's ring missing at hospital
Protesters fear Google's proposed complex in SJ will drive up cost of living
Lowrie drives in 4 to back Manaea, A's hold off Mariners 7-6
EXCLUSIVE: Ghost Ship founder blasts judge after deal rejected
Pilots question how Seattle man was able to fly stolen plane
4-year-old hailed as a hero for saving grandmother's life
Mother of Walnut Creek crash victim says she forgives driver
Show More
Saving on Back-to-School shopping with gift cards
3-alarm grass fire burning in Fairfield
Freeway connector ramp reopens after Vallejo fire contained
2 million CA workers may be impacted by independent contractor changes
Group reports toxic chemicals in some back-to-school supplies
More News