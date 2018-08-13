Utah firefighter killed while battling Mendocino Complex Fires

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Officials say a firefighter from Utah was injured while assisting with the Ranch Fire, the bigger of the two in the Mendocino complex. An emergency crew airlifted him to the hospital where he died.
Cal Fire announced earlier Monday that the massive wildfires have grown to 344, 890 acres.
The Mendocino Complex Fires include, the River Fire, which has remained at 48,920 acres for a few days and the Ranch Fire, which has grown to 295, 970 acres. The River Fire is 93 percent contained, while the Ranch Fire is 59 percent contained.
Cal Fire has promised a thorough investigation into what happened.
The Mendocino Complex Fires is now the largest fire in state history, and bigger than the city of Los Angeles. If it were a city, the fire would be the 14th largest by area in the entire country, and bigger than New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago and Houston.
Fire crews are not expected to contain the Mendocino Complex Fires until September.
Officials said the Mendocino Complex Fires have destroyed 146 homes, so far.
