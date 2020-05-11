Security guard suffers broken arm after confrontation over masks inside Los Angeles Target

The incident on May 1 started when a group of four security guards were escorting two men out of the store, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A physical confrontation ensued when one of the two men turned out and started hitting one of the guards, which was captured on surveillance video.
RELATED: Appearance of man in KKK-style hood at San Diego County supermarket under investigation
One of the guards suffered a broken arm. Additional details on his condition were not immediately available.
The suspects, who are believed to be homeless, left the store but were arrested this weekend, according to Lt. Jim Gavin.
Gavin says this is the fourth reported fight over masks in Van Nuys since they became a requirement in public places.
Both suspects are facing felony battery charges and are each being held on $50,000 bail.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
