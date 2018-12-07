PARADISE, Calif. (KGO) --When the Camp Fire broke out in Butte County on Nov. 8, 2018, thousands of residents were forced to flee as the blaze spread at a startling pace. The inferno left at least 85 dead and several missing, and also destroyed an estimated 14,000 homes.
From the moment the fire broke out to the evacuations of thousands, several residents recorded apocalyptic video of the inferno creeping its way through the town of Paradise.
Travis Prendergast is a student teacher at Paradise Charter Middle School. Staff members started evacuating children from the school and tried in vain to save the school before heading out of town.
