Fear of war: How Bay Area residents are coping amid Ukraine-Russia war

Fear of war. It was years of apprehension for those on the homefront in WWII. Now again, fear of war is spreading beyond Ukraine. A heart-wrenching humanitarian crisis we're watching in real time.
"People are really scared and really angry when they see images of people being hurt, of children being hurt, of cities being destroyed," clinical psychologist Andrea Zorbas said. "It's ominous and overwhelming and how do we handle it?
Moe Ansari, a business owner in Walnut Creek added, "We just came out of the COVID situation and thought everything would be ok. And here we go. I'm really concerned. I've never been so concerned about our future like right now. Cause things are going crazy too fast."
VIDEO: Ukrainian woman 39 weeks pregnant hides in bomb shelter
Walnut Creek resident Shelli Dorf said she gets emotionally upset every day now because of Putin.
"I feel he might use nuclear weapons," Dorf said.
Suzanne Warren, who protested during the Vietnam War, adds, "Zolensky is a real hero. I mean, he's like Superman and we're going to watch him be slaughtered. So it's very surreal for me."
RELATED: How to help Ukrainians amid Russian attacks
With her cellphone in hand, Lizvet Chavez admitted, "It is scary. All I know is based off social media and it is scary there could possibly be a world war."
Zorbas notes, "It's hard not to doom scroll and check it all the time because there are updates every second. So that makes it more challenging than previously before social media."
What to do about the fear of war? Zorbas said do what you can to support Ukraine, but do what you need to do to maintain your mental health.
Take a look at the latest updates on the Ukraine-Russia war.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- LIST: Companies pulling out of Russia include Apple, Ikea, Ford
- Who is Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy? Before 2019 election, former comedian played president on TV
- Why is Russia attacking Ukraine? Stanford expert answers top Google questions
- How to talk to your kids about Ukraine, according to psychologists
- Bay Area priest on a mission bringing aid to Ukrainian refugees in Poland
- Thousands from Bay Area look to head to Ukraine to fight
- Local and national support for people in Ukraine
- Ukrainian woman 39 weeks pregnant hides in bomb shelter
- Ukrainian grandmother tells grandson she's 'ready to fight' as Russian forces move closer to Kyiv
- Bay Area nonprofit trying to save volunteers, dogs stranded in Ukraine
- Ukrainian mom, children reunite with family in emotional moment at US airport: 'Now I can sleep'
- College roommates living nightmare watching their countries at war
- SJ City Hall illuminated in Ukrainian colors, city leader looks to cut ties with Russian Sister City
- What is SWIFT and why it's being called the 'nuclear' option for Russian sanctions
- Where is Ukraine located? A brief look into one of Europe's largest, poorest countries
- What is NATO? Security alliance a key player in Russia-Ukraine conflict | Map of countries
- Stoli Vodka, Smirnoff - neither made in Russia - being dumped out as states boycott
- Teen who tracked Elon Musk's jet is now tracking Russian oligarchs
- Elon Musk's Starlink internet service now 'active' in Ukraine following official's plea on Twitter
- Trump defends praise of Putin in days since Russian troops invaded Ukraine
- The CEO and the employee: How an SF company is working to protect workers in Ukraine
- Why Americans should care about the Ukraine-Russia conflict