ukraine

Fear of war: How Bay Area residents are coping amid Ukraine-Russia war

By Leslie Brinkley
EMBED <>More Videos

Bay Area residents express fears amid Ukraine-Russia war

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- The barrage of images in the news and on social media can be alarming and even overwhelming.

Fear of war. It was years of apprehension for those on the homefront in WWII. Now again, fear of war is spreading beyond Ukraine. A heart-wrenching humanitarian crisis we're watching in real time.

"People are really scared and really angry when they see images of people being hurt, of children being hurt, of cities being destroyed," clinical psychologist Andrea Zorbas said. "It's ominous and overwhelming and how do we handle it?

Moe Ansari, a business owner in Walnut Creek added, "We just came out of the COVID situation and thought everything would be ok. And here we go. I'm really concerned. I've never been so concerned about our future like right now. Cause things are going crazy too fast."

VIDEO: Ukrainian woman 39 weeks pregnant hides in bomb shelter
EMBED More News Videos

As the war in Ukraine continues, we are hearing the story of a woman who is 39 weeks pregnant and hiding in bomb shelter.



Walnut Creek resident Shelli Dorf said she gets emotionally upset every day now because of Putin.

"I feel he might use nuclear weapons," Dorf said.

Suzanne Warren, who protested during the Vietnam War, adds, "Zolensky is a real hero. I mean, he's like Superman and we're going to watch him be slaughtered. So it's very surreal for me."

RELATED: How to help Ukrainians amid Russian attacks

With her cellphone in hand, Lizvet Chavez admitted, "It is scary. All I know is based off social media and it is scary there could possibly be a world war."

Zorbas notes, "It's hard not to doom scroll and check it all the time because there are updates every second. So that makes it more challenging than previously before social media."

What to do about the fear of war? Zorbas said do what you can to support Ukraine, but do what you need to do to maintain your mental health.

Take a look at the latest updates on the Ukraine-Russia war.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyvladimir putinrussiawarukraineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UKRAINE
Bay Area native describes harrowing 30-hour escape from Ukraine
Crisis deepens, Ukraine accuses Moscow of 'medieval' tactics
Over 20,000 port workers refuse to load or unload Russian cargo
Russia-Ukraine: French foreign minister calls corridor offer a 'trap'
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Bloodied man in hospital gown breaks into SF woman's home
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Racial harassment caught on video at NorCal girls soccer game
Bay Area native describes harrowing 30-hour escape from Ukraine
Sports stars write letters to support Cain Velasquez in shooting case
You can now order another round of free at-home COVID-19 tests
Fashion Nova CEO wins bid for $141M Bel Air mega-mansion
Show More
Husband and wife stabbed to death while riding bikes home in Florida
BART hoping high gas prices drive a return of riders
2 kids seriously injured by fireworks in Brentwood
CA school kids face racist insults during soccer game in Concord
Florida to recommend against Covid-19 vaccine for healthy children
More TOP STORIES News