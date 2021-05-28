Families share touching memories of VTA shooting victims during San Jose City Hall vigil

Family members stood and told stories about their loved ones.
RELATED: Victims remembered after attack at VTA light rail yard
35-year-old Jose Hernandez was one of those remembered.
"He was a really hard worker. He actually got a flat tire on the way to work and fixed it so he could make it to work on time," said Jose's sister Tanya.
Tragically hours later he was killed.
Jose's sister Tanya was one of the dozens of family members who met outside San Jose City Hall Thursday night. They were joined by hundreds of people who were there to support and remember those like Paul Megia.
"Yesterday was the saddest moment of my life up until now," said Paul's father Leonard. "My son was a good father. I'm gonna miss him."
"God took my best friend and husband too soon and I'm wishing I could give him one last hug and tell him how much I love you," said Paul's wife Nicole.
RELATED: VTA light rail operator killed while helping coworkers hide
Fathers, wives, and children all dealing with loss. So many now left without a dad.
"My nephew and my niece they're not gonna have a father, they're three and one. They're going to ask where their father is, nobody can bring them back nor can I, nor can anyone else," said Tagtejdeep Singh's younger brother Carmen.
"My father's name was Timothy Romo. My name is Audrey, I'm his daughter. My dad was the smartest and funniest man I know," said Timothy Romo's daughter Audrey.
"He was my hero and my idol, everything I ever wanted to be as a man and he led by example in everything he did," said Romo's son Scott.
EXCLUSIVE: San Jose shooting widow remembers her 'soulmate' of 22 years Lars Lane
ABC7 News heard from friends who were unable to say goodbye.
"When I found out the news about the active shooter at 7 a.m. yesterday I immediately thought about my friend. I sent him a text message that has not been returned and will never be returned," said San Jose District 3 Councilmember Raul Peralez referring to his friend Michael Rudometkin.
Through the sad stories though, a hope from family members, that we can heal together.
"We're not just San Jose, we're not just California, we're not just the United States, we are the whole world and the whole world needs to come together right now so we don't have to do this anymore," said Hernandez.
