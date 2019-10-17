earthquake

Magnitude-3.7 quake hits near Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KGO) -- A preliminary 3.7 magnitude earthquake hit south of Hollister Thursday morning.

This comes after a 3.4 magnitude earthquake rattled Hollister and Salinas Wednesday morning and the same area was hit by a 4.7 magnitude quake Tuesday.

