Magnitude-3.7 quake hits near Hollister

ABC7 ORIGINAL SERIES: 'The Earthquake Effect' provides in-depth coverage on Bay Area's readiness for the next major earthquake
This comes after a 3.4 magnitude earthquake rattled Hollister and Salinas Wednesday morning and the same area was hit by a 4.7 magnitude quake Tuesday.
Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Hayward Fault - Here's how close you are to the most dangerous fault in America
- The catastrophic fall and slow rise of the Bay Bridge after Loma Prieta
- Scientists call San Francisco Bay Area 'Tectonic Time Bomb'
- MAP: Significant San Francisco Bay Area fault lines and strong earthquakes
- From the Archives: ABC7's Peabody Award winning coverage of 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake
- PHOTOS: The Loma Prieta Earthquake
- What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit
- Prepare NorCal: Disaster Preparedness Resources
- Pet preparedness: How to keep your furry babies safe during a disaster or emergency
- Most powerful earthquakes in California history above 7.0 magnitude
- Earthquake scale: How they are measured and what the magnitude and intensity scales mean
- What is an earthquake? This is what happens when the ground starts to shake