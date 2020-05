Stage 2 reopening: Some Bay Area counties could start implementing 'Phase 2' as early as next week, officials say

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The ability for Bay Area cities and counties to move into "Phase 2" of the coronavirus stay-at-home order is dependent on their ability to meet six key indicators.San Francisco's scorecard is looking good according to Mayor London Breed.On the six indicators needed to move into the early stages of phase two, Mayor Breed says, "It's whether or not the number of cases is flat or decreasing and we see that they are at least remaining flat."The mayor says hospitalizations are also flat and San Francisco's hospital capacity is stable."We want to be able to get to a place where we can at least test over 1,600 people a day in our city and the good news is we are almost there," said Mayor Breed.Mayor Breed says the city also has a comprehensive contact tracing program and is also working to make sure it has sufficient PPE.San Mateo County's health officer announced he will issue a new shelter-in-place order effective May 18, which would bring the county in line with early "Phase 2" guidelines.The county cites encouraging updates in the data including stability in COVID-19 cases and hospital capacity.Alameda County says based on the progress of its indicators and barring any big spikes in cases over the next few days, it anticipates moving into early "Phase 2" next week.A county spokesperson tells ABC7 News, Alameda County's trend of new cases per day and epidemic curve has continued to decrease over the last two-plus weeks. Also that the trend for COVID-19 hospitalizations is flat with mild decreases over the last two and a half weeks. The county says it has sufficient bed capacity to handle a surge of cases."At this time, we have sufficient bed capacity across Alameda County hospitals and COVID-19 patients are only occupying less than 6% of our hospital beds, and about 15% of ICU beds in Alameda County," wrote a county spokesperson to ABC7 News.The county is also monitoring it's testing capacity goals, contact tracing, and PPE availability.Marin County says of the six criteria, it's accomplished three; COVID-19 cases are stable or declining, medical facilities are able to handle a surge and a dashboard is in place to establish a real-time monitoring system.The thee criteria still in progress in Marin County are COVID-19 testing capacity, contact tracing, and capacity to practice COVID-19 safety in all sectors.