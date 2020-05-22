'3 minutes of terror': Peninsula man becomes victim of racist, pornographic 'Zoombombing,' shares warning

"When it happened I was dumbfounded and I can't forget those three minutes of terror," says Guno Sutiono, a financial planner from Millbrae.
WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
Guno holds webinars several times a week but during a recent one was caught off guard by several 'Zoombombers,' as they're known. These bombers are unwanted guests who enter public video chats and "bomb" the meeting with inappropriate images and speech.
What Guno experienced was so unpleasant, even we had a hard time blurring it out.
"They started to draw a lot of things and take over my screen and put obscenities, obscene language and nakedness and hate language. Finally I got overwhelmed and felt violated."
Unfortunately for Guno, who can command an audience of 70 or more during his seminars, he lost all of the potential clients who were participating.
RELATED: Coronavirus racism: SF woman speaks out about violent attack while walking her dogs
"I don't know how much damage these people are doing, to my business for example, so it's kind of sad."
With 40-percent of the workforce now working from home the use of video chat programs has skyrocketed during shelter-in-place. Zoom claims to have 300-million participants each day, up from 10-million before the pandemic.
Other video platforms like Microsoft Teams and Google Meet also report increased traffic, which, according to tech experts is the problem.
"This app was one of those things that definitely took off a little before it was ready and as a result there were a lot of things that happened where people were taking advantage of lax security." says Ian Sherr, editor-at-large for CNET News.
RELATED: Here's the origin of coronavirus or COVID-19 and why you shouldn't call it that other name
Because prosecuting a Zoom bomber is challenging, being on the defense, says Sher, may be a users' best option.
"You can actually set it up so you can control who can see and who can't control the screen that's in the settings," he says. He continues to say being prepared to mute and kick out bombers can help.
Something Guno says he'll be ready to do next time, along with making his seminars private.
To learn more about ways to stay safe during any video conference call, CNET has provided more helpful tips here.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions