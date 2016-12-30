2016: A look back at ABC7 News' most popular stories
The most popular content on ABC7 News in 2016 ranged from heartbreaking to heartwarming to controversial. Here's a look back at some of the year's biggest stories.
Happy 2017! See New Year's Eve celebrations around the world
Feel-good stories that made us smile and happy-cry in 2016
William Christopher, Father Mulcahy on 'MASH,' dies at 84
In memoriam: Musicians we lost in 2016
2016: A look back at ABC7 News' most popular photo galleries
How to say Happy New Year in 9 different languages
Berkeley New Year's Eve party featuring 90s acts deemed hoax
Union Square restaurants close to dismay of customers
Bay Area reflects on 'bummer' 2016
Consulate says four employees expelled from SF
Knott's Berry Farm ride stuck 130 feet in air, 20 rescued
Kevin Durant gets 1st triple-double with Warriors in win over Mavs
Bay Area police encourage NYE revelers to stay safe
Star Wars fans dress up in SF to pay tribute to Carrie Fisher
California Earthquake Authority: Be prepared, where you live
Light the Night with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and ABC7
Michael Finney answers consumer questions at Fremont Street Eats
Large crowd expected for San Francisco's NYE fireworks show
Consulate says four employees expelled from SF
Bay Area police encourage NYE revelers to stay safe
Obama Goes Golfing Before Ringing in 2017 at Hawaii Vacation Home
Trump Offspring Tweet Photos From Mar-a-Lago Party
Russian Hacking Malware Found on Vermont Utility Computer
NYC Deploying 'Extraordinary Assets' to Secure Times Square on New Year's Eve
Trump Tweets New Year's Wishes, 'Including to My Many Enemies'
Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Pennsylvania Officer Shot Dead: Police
Kellyanne Conway's Husband Under Consideration for Solicitor General
2 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting Outside Conn. Concert
21 Rescued After Stuck 100 Feet High on Knott's Berry Ride
A Look at the Russian Compounds Nestled in New York Suburb and Small Maryland Town
Children donate park bench in the very spot their parents started dating 75 years ago
Antarctica is secretly colorful underneath the ice
Millions of red crabs migrate on Christmas Island
Santa wakeboards in flooded Australian park
Man surprises girlfriend with Christmas proposal
Fans create impromptu Hollywood star for Carrie Fisher
Actors, artists and notable figures we lost in 2016
Best cities to spend New Year's Eve
ABC7 interview with Carrie Fisher in Berkeley in 2008
Tips for driving on slick winter roads
How the 'Hail Mary' football pass got its name
The most touching surprise soldier homecomings of 2016
Man starts GoFundMe to 'protect Betty White'
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
Chinese park takes names for two-year-old pandas
Grandpa's teeth fall out playing 'Speak Out'
Bear interacts with motorists on Wisconsin highway
11-year-old boy receives adoption certificate for Christmas
Thousands attend Mexican girl's 15th birthday party
Enter for chance to win tickets to 2017 Silicon Valley Auto Show
Light the Night with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and ABC7
Sign up for free newsletters from ABC7
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: RAGÚ Homestyle sauce, film festival passes
Watch Good Morning America on ABC7!
Official ABC7 Contest and Promotions Rules
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
uReport - Your photos and video!
Download the Waze app for live traffic updates
Live Well HD
Around the Bay
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
