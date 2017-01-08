1 injured in mudslide on NB Hwy 17 near Scotts Valley
One person was transported to the hospital after a mudslide on northbound Highway 17 near Scotts Valley early this morning.
technology
Apple's iPhone debuted 10 years ago today
weather
Astronomical events in 2017 you don't want to miss
Iconic Calaveras tunnel tree topples during storm
Flood waters strand officer in San Jose
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Hwys connector ramp open following SJPD officer-involved shooting
Manhunt underway for suspect in killing of Orlando officer
#7Things to know before you go: Monday
Napa residents embrace rain, prepare for flooding
Show More
Hwy 101 in Gilroy reopened after flooding at Monterey Road
North Bay weather related school closures for Jan. 9
Heavy rain closes highways, causes flooding in South Bay
Major storm topples trees in Bay Area
PHOTOS: Major January storm sweeps across Bay Area
More News
Watch Live
WATCH LIVE: Sky7 above the Russian River where extreme flooding continues
Watch Live
TRACK THE RAIN: Live Doppler 7 HD
Watch all ABC7 newscasts here!
View the ABC network live or on demand.
SEE ALL ABC SHOWS
California Earthquake Authority: Be prepared, where you live
Get Outta Town: Fiji
ABC7 Presents: SFMOMA - The New View on Modern
Top Videos
Apple's iPhone debuted 10 years ago today
Heavy rain closes highways, causes flooding in South Bay
1 injured in mudslide on NB Hwy 17 near Scotts Valley
U.S. & World
Orlando Police Sergeant Shot, Killed; Suspect at Large
Trump Expected to Name Jared Kushner as a Senior Adviser
Senate Confirmation Hearings: Everything to Know
Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting Suspect Appears in Court
US Navy Ship Fired Warning Shots at Iranian Boats
Show More
Reactions to Meryl Streep's Anti-Trump Speech
Israeli Soldier Killed in Jerusalem Truck Attack Was US Citizen
No, Justice Ginsburg Hasn't Said She's Resigning
President-Elect Trump Lashes Out at Meryl Streep After Golden Globes Speech
Man Arrested After Breaching Security, Allegedly Striking TSA Agents at Chicago O'Hare
More U.S. & World News
ACCUWEATHER
More Weather
More Weather
Featured
Boy gets surprise photo with member of Britain's Coldstream guards on birthday
Rescue dogs swim in pool of tennis balls in honor of dog who died
Trump battles Streep as cabinet picks prepare for grilling
3-year-old 'toasts' to the new year with actual toast, sparks new family tradition
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
VIDEO: Drone captures Napa River rising
Golden Globe Awards winners
Why millennials seem to be experiencing more hair loss
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Canadian swim team practices in the snow
Iconic Harlem Globetrotters celebrate 90th anniversary
STORMWATCH: What is an Atmospheric River?
Show More
How to locate friends and family following an emergency
NASA's best photos of 2016
The cutest presidential couple celebrates 72 years
Teen wears suit to niece's birth
Meet new Disney World's baby elephant
Cable glitch blamed for West Oakland BART delays
Hairstylist goes above and beyond for boy with autism
Child orders doll house, cookies using Echo Dot
Talladega College will be in President-elect Trumps Inaugural parade
Boy grows out hair for 2 years to help friend with Alopecia
Couple announces pregnancy with time-lapse
Mother of twins speaks after frightening furniture accident
Show Fewer
Photos
More Photos
More Photos
Promotions
More Promotions
Sign up for free newsletters from ABC7
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Crunch Gym passes, Mamma Chia's organic beverages
Watch Good Morning America on ABC7!
Official ABC7 Contest and Promotions Rules
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
uReport - Your photos and video!
Show More
Download the Waze app for live traffic updates
Live Well HD
Around the Bay
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
Show Fewer