Convict alleges SF deputy told him to get rid of gun
A San Francisco sheriff's deputy accused of mail and wire fraud is now facing a more serious charge. The U.S. Attorney's Office formally charged Deputy April Myres with disposing of a firearm by providing it to a convicted felon.
Steph Curry's Ghost Ship fire sneakers on display at Oakland Museum
Our 12 favorite Super Bowl commercials of all time
