Women's March prompts street closures in San Francisco
Street closures are impacting traffic in downtown San Francisco as a large crowd gathers at Civic Center Plaza this afternoon to take part in the Women's March.
politics
FULL VIDEO: President Donald Trump's inauguration speech
politics
PHOTOS: Women's Marches around the world
Nearly 60,000 gather in Oakland for Women's March
Celebs, politicians participate in Women's Marches across US
360 View: What it looks like to be at the Women's March on Washington
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Politicians, Activists Rally Crowd at Women's March in Washington
Faces of America: Stories from the Women's March
People on why they came to Women's March on Washington
Show More
Southwest flight turns cabin lights pink for Women's March
Historic Trump inauguration creates mixed feelings
President Trump Attends Service at National Cathedral
Barbara Bush Could Be Discharged Sunday; George H.W. Bush Remains in ICU
President Trump Keeps Promise, Signs Executive Order Targeting 'Obamacare'
More News
Watch Live
Watch all ABC7 newscasts here!
 Watch Live
View the ABC network live or on demand.
SEE ALL ABC SHOWS
California Earthquake Authority: Be prepared, where you live
Get Outta Town: Fiji
ABC7 Presents: SFMOMA - The New View on Modern
Top Videos
Women's March prompts street closures in San Francisco
Nearly 60,000 gather in Oakland for Women's March
Historic Trump inauguration creates mixed feelings
U.S. & World
Nepotism Laws Don't Apply to Jared Kushner, DOJ Says
Barbara Bush Could Be Discharged Sunday; George H.W. Bush Remains in ICU
Politicians, Activists Rally Crowd at Women's March in Washington
President Trump Attends Service at National Cathedral
President Trump Keeps Promise, Signs Executive Order Targeting 'Obamacare'
Show More
Hundreds of Women's Marches Planned Worldwide
Interior Department Reactivates Twitter Accounts After Temporary Ban
At Least 4 Dead as Tornadoes Batter the Southeast
Jerusalem Mayor Posts Video Praising Trump, Slams Obama
Trump Posts Vow to Scrap Climate Action Plan on White House Website
More U.S. & World News
ACCUWEATHER
More Weather
More Weather
Featured
PHOTOS: First lady inaugural ball fashion through the years
After today, America will be...
Faces of America: Stories of inauguration attendees
360 view: What it looks like to be at Trump's inauguration
PHOTOS: Inauguration Day protests in SF
PHOTOS: Donald Trump sworn in as president
WATCH: Inauguration of Donald J. Trump in 360
Families at the inauguration
360 view: 'Make America Great Again' welcome concert
Past presidential letters to incoming commander in chief
Meet the stars where you live
360 view: See the National Mall setup for the inauguration
Show More
What does the oath of office say?
Religious relic taken from SF church replaced
PHOTOS: Four-star spa hotel struck by avalanche in central Italy
7 things to know about teenage Inauguration singer Jackie Evancho
LIST: Democrats who are skipping Trump's inauguration
Real bear behind Winnie the Pooh revealed to be a girl
China holds birthday celebration for giant panda
Presidential inaugurations through the years
Watch Malia and Sasha Obama grow up before your eyes
Cute baby raccoons find temporary home at Oakland Zoo
Historical significance of the Presidential Inauguration Bibles
Miniature horse loves playing with his green ball
Show Fewer
Photos
More Photos
More Photos
Promotions
More Promotions
Sign up for free newsletters from ABC7
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Savvy Travelers wipes, Golden Gate Kennel Club tickets
Watch Good Morning America on ABC7!
Official ABC7 Contest and Promotions Rules
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
uReport - Your photos and video!
Show More
Download the Waze app for live traffic updates
Live Well HD
Around the Bay
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
Show Fewer