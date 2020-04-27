Coronavirus kindness: East Bay girl entrepreneurs make 3D-printed mask strap adapters for front line workers

12-year-old Christophe Davis and her 10-year-old sister Sophie are serial entreprenuers- making and selling everything from origami art to 3D printed games and puzzles. The dynamic duo would sell their goods at farmers markets and donate part of the proceeds to the World Wildlife Fund.
Inspired by their work, mom Roxanne Christophe started a non-profit called "Girls Crushing It" to empower girls to pursue entrepreneurship.
One day after the coronavirus outbreak began, a nurse at Kaiser learned of the girl's business through a pop-up shop and asked if they could make 3D printed face mask adapters. The part lengthens the strap of a mask to fit around the back of the head instead of the ears- making it comfortable to wear for long shifts.
The girls have already fulfilled requests of 200 mask adapters and are on track to make another 200. They have already shipped adapters to friends and family across the country and were even asked to make a video for a 7th grade class in Venice, Italy so they can feel motivated and empowered to help out.
They have this message for kids around the world and right here at home:
"We want to inspire them that they can help their community in different ways, and that they can be creative and we can all help in and do their part!" smiles Christophe.
Sophie nods and beams, "It makes us feel really happy and proud for elevating our business to helping people!"
You can learn about Girls Crushing It here and at their Facebook page here.
