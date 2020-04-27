Coronavirus California

Coronavirus kindness: East Bay girl entrepreneurs make 3D-printed mask strap adapters for front line workers

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Two girl entrepreneurs in the East Bay are doing what they can to help front line workers during the coronavirus outbreak thanks to in part to their 3D printer and their entrepreneurial spirit.

12-year-old Christophe Davis and her 10-year-old sister Sophie are serial entreprenuers- making and selling everything from origami art to 3D printed games and puzzles. The dynamic duo would sell their goods at farmers markets and donate part of the proceeds to the World Wildlife Fund.

Inspired by their work, mom Roxanne Christophe started a non-profit called "Girls Crushing It" to empower girls to pursue entrepreneurship.

One day after the coronavirus outbreak began, a nurse at Kaiser learned of the girl's business through a pop-up shop and asked if they could make 3D printed face mask adapters. The part lengthens the strap of a mask to fit around the back of the head instead of the ears- making it comfortable to wear for long shifts.

RELATED: Coronavirus kindness: 12-year old fashion designer makes stylish masks for healthcare workers

The girls have already fulfilled requests of 200 mask adapters and are on track to make another 200. They have already shipped adapters to friends and family across the country and were even asked to make a video for a 7th grade class in Venice, Italy so they can feel motivated and empowered to help out.

They have this message for kids around the world and right here at home:

"We want to inspire them that they can help their community in different ways, and that they can be creative and we can all help in and do their part!" smiles Christophe.

Sophie nods and beams, "It makes us feel really happy and proud for elevating our business to helping people!"

RELATED: Coronavirus Kindness: Kid entrepreneurs make leather goods to support other students amid COVID-19 school closures

You can learn about Girls Crushing It here and at their Facebook page here.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscoface maskchildrenentrepreneurshipcoronavirus californiacoronavirus3d printinghospitalshealth care
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
New study shows many are staying home less during COVID-19 pandemic
SF couple gets married in empty church with more guests than expected amid COVID-19 pandemic
Oakland small businesses awarded grants to help during COVID-19 pandemic
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 913
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
SF couple gets married in empty church with more guests than expected amid COVID-19 pandemic
Oakland small businesses awarded grants to help during COVID-19 pandemic
Vallejo city official resigns after tossing cat during online meeting
Chicago house party video surfaces allegedly showing large group; Gov. Pritzker responds
Coronavirus updates: Santa Rita Jail inmate tests positive for virus
Police investigating after body found inside SF apartment, officials say
Show More
Ryan Seacrest, judges prep for virtual return of 'American Idol'
CDC adds 6 new possible symptoms of COVID-19
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
IRS offering incentive pay to employees who return to work
Office spaces may look different once employees return to work
More TOP STORIES News