Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes Lake County, USGS says

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A preliminary magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck Lake County Tuesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake happened at 10:39 p.m. and hit 7.4 kilometers northwest Cobb and 25.6 kilometers northeast of Healdsburg. It was followed by two aftershocks of 2.8 and 2.5 magnitudes.

So far, there have no reports of any major damage or injuries.

