Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes Lake County, USGS says

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 6:42AM
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes Lake County, USGS says
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck Lake County Tuesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A preliminary magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck Lake County Tuesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake happened at 10:39 p.m. and hit 7.4 kilometers northwest Cobb and 25.6 kilometers northeast of Healdsburg. It was followed by two aftershocks of 2.8 and 2.5 magnitudes.

So far, there have no reports of any major damage or injuries.

Click here for the latest stories and videos about earthquakes here in the Bay Area and around the world, and click here for more information on disaster preparedness.

