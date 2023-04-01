Series of preliminary 3.2 magnitude quakes strike near San Leandro, USGS says

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- A series of minor earthquakes struck in the East Bay Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The first quake was a preliminary magnitude 3.2 and struck near San Leandro at around 9:24 a.m.

The second struck at 9:43 a few seconds apart, the USGS said. They were both a magnitude 3.2

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

The first had a depth of 7.5 km., with the second and third having a 7.4 km and 6.8 km depth, respectively.

There are reports it was felt up north in Alameda.

There have been no reports of any major damage or injuries.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Click here for the latest stories and videos about earthquakes here in the Bay Area and around the world, and click here for more information on disaster preparedness.