CZU, LNU, SCU Lightning Complex Fire maps: See active fires in the Bay Area today

RELATED: Here's what you need to know about all the fires burning in the Bay Area
Check out the gallery below to see maps showing exactly where those fires are burning. Keep scrolling down to explore our interactive Wildfire Tracker that is updated with the latest information from CAL FIRE every hour. Check in to see where fires are spreading, how many acres have burned, and updates to containment information in real-time.
Get the latest updates and videos on the CZU, LNU and SCU Lightning Complex Fires here.
MAPS: Here's where the CZU, LNU, SCU Complex fires are burning
INTERACTIVE: ABC7 News Wildfire Tracker
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Get the latest updates and videos on wildfires burning across the Bay Area here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area right now
- Track air quality levels in the Bay Area
- Bay Area air quality worst in the world as wildfires rage in all but one county
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- How to drive safely during a power outage
- What to do right now to prep for a planned power outage
- Here's how to store electricity before a power outage
- Tips for getting through a long-term power outage