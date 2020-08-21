Lightning Complex Fire

CZU, LNU, SCU Lightning Complex Fire maps: See active fires in the Bay Area today

The LNU, SCU and CZU Lightning Complex fires and the Walbridge Fire are among the blazes burning across the Bay Area right now.

RELATED: Here's what you need to know about all the fires burning in the Bay Area

Check out the gallery below to see maps showing exactly where those fires are burning. Keep scrolling down to explore our interactive Wildfire Tracker that is updated with the latest information from CAL FIRE every hour. Check in to see where fires are spreading, how many acres have burned, and updates to containment information in real-time.

Get the latest updates and videos on the CZU, LNU and SCU Lightning Complex Fires here.

MAPS: Here's where the CZU, LNU, SCU Complex fires are burning


INTERACTIVE: ABC7 News Wildfire Tracker

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

Get the latest updates and videos on wildfires burning across the Bay Area here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gamble firehennessey firewildfirelightning complex fire
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Wildfire live updates: UCSC issues evacuation order for all campus residents
Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area
LIGHTNING COMPLEX FIRE
What LNU, CZU & SCU Lightning Complex fire names mean
Wildfire live updates: UCSC issues evacuation order for all campus residents
Bay Area shrouded in smoke as NorCal fires rage: VIDEO
Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wildfire live updates: UCSC issues evacuation order for all campus residents
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Man found dead in Solano Co. fire damage, officials say
Trump criticizes CA handling of wildfires: 'They don't listen to us'
Staggering photos show NorCal fires' devastation
Newsom talks climate change amid CA wildfires at DNC 2020
Bay Area shrouded in smoke as NorCal fires rage: VIDEO
Show More
Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
Live: Biden officially accepts Democratic presidential nomination
UC Davis treating horses, alpaca, cat injured in CA wildfires
South Bay residents confused by wildfire evacuation orders
More TOP STORIES News