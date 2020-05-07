Coronavirus: San Francisco restaurant Cassava closes to stop COVID-19 infection -- COVID-19 Diaries

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Once lucrative spots for community gathering, restaurants throughout the Bay Area have switched to grab-and-go business models, while others have completely shut down operations to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.Located in San Francisco's Outer Richmond, Cassava restaurant has switched from taking pick up orders to completely closing without a take-out option. Owner Yuka Ioroi chose to board up her space in an effort to save lives."We saw that it's getting dangerous because people are getting complacent," said Ioroi. "We thought it was time to shut these things down, so we are creating one less reason for people to come out for something that's not urgent."Ioroi expressed that, while California is making strides to stop infection, it is too soon for self-congratulation. "We closed the restaurant, yes to protect the staff, but to make the statement that this is not the time to relax," said Ioroi.Today, Ioroi focuses on providing food to people in desperate need through two meal programs, Feeding the Industry and Outer Richmond Meal Help. Between these projects, Cassava continues to serve the community.Watch the video above to hear more about the effect of COVID-19 on local restaurants.