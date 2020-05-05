'That doesn't represent us': Early Cinco de Mayo celebrations attract crowds and car stunts in San Jose

Weekend crowds and dangerous car stunts are fueling that concern.
RELATED: The true history behind Cinco de Mayo
Resident, Carlos Diaz snapped a handful of photos Saturday afternoon, showing hundreds packing a parking lot near Story and King roads on the east side.
"It was like COVID-19 was beaten, and this was the big celebration with people coming onto the streets," Diaz said. "Ridiculous!"
He said there was maybe one mask in sight, and clearly no regard for COVID-19. Those who were running essential errands, were ultimately put in an especially bad place.
#LOOK Weekend crowds in #EastSanJose, ahead of the #CincodeMayo celebration.— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) May 5, 2020
A resident took these pics on Sat. Says he saw, “Maybe one mask.”
Why neighbors are disappointed this scene and several drivers doing donuts are impacting a longtime #ESSJ tradition.
At 11p #abc7now pic.twitter.com/3AnCVu6qSd
"You couldn't drive in, you couldn't drive out," he explained.
Diaz said crowds watched on as cars did donuts and other dangerous stunts. On Monday, skid marks were easy to see.
"When I posted about it, a good number of comments were questioning if this was the past. They thought it was 'fake news,'" he explained. "So, that's how incredible it was. There's no way you'd expect it. It's quite ridiculous."
The scene was very different from the usual Cinco de Mayo car parades, widely enjoyed by the community.
"On Cinco de Mayo, I'd see crowds gather on sidewalks to watch the parade of cars," he explained.
RELATED: The perfect margarita and guacamole recipes to try at home on Cinco de Mayo
Also on Saturday afternoon, and just a few blocks away, resident Marybel Rios Rangel was recording from the front row seat of the beloved show.
"This is the parade I get every year," she said, while recording. Rangel's birthday is on May 6, so she and her family usually gather to enjoy the parade on the weekend prior.
She explained the parade of cars is normally a spectacle, best viewed as a community.
"Everybody comes out with their barbecue pits. They celebrate, they put the music out. It's really nice to see," she said.
However, she believes the current pandemic kept neighbors from their front yards.
In video shared with ABC7 News, Rangel recorded car after car. At one point, viewers heard a screech, saw a cloud of smoke and the car responsible.
“That’s not everybody,” one resident said about drivers doing dangerous stunts. “Everybody else is really just having a good time. You hear their music, you see their really nice cars. They’re just proud of their Mexican culture.”— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) May 5, 2020
Follow thread for development.
@ 11p. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/UNa9H8oEot
It's these stunts many believe force the San Jose Police Department (SJPD) to respond.
"That doesn't represent us. It's about the beautiful flags, the beautiful cars. The young, the old coming together. It's celebrating a beautiful day," Rangel told ABC7 News.
RELATED: Police investigate officer-involved shooting in San Jose
SJPD announced it has an extensive operational plan for Cinco de Mayo, which includes extra officers.
It will deploy "additional personnel from Special Operations and Patrol to ensure there are sufficient resources to adequately address any public safety issues that may arise."
Additionally, SJPD said it's asking those who are visiting to celebrate Cinco de Mayo do so safely and responsibly.
Adding, "Chief Garcia has made it clear that officers will not be going into crowds to issue citations to people violating the social distance health order. We hope everyone is responsible and comply with the health order, however, our number one priority is to ensure people are not causing a public safety concern."
Neighbors only hope those who plan to celebrate on Tuesday, are responsible in keeping their distance and driving safely.
"That's not everybody, that's a small percentage," Rangel said about the few drivers doing dangerous stunts. "Everybody else is really just having a good time. You hear their music, you get to see their really nice cars. You know, they're proud to be in the Mexican culture, or cultura, if you will."
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US,around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of livingin the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19