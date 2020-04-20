'We ran out': More than 1,000 show up for free face masks, hand sanitizer in San Francisco's Tenderloin

Facemasks and hand sanitizer, two vital tools in the fight against COVID-19 were being handed out for free to those who needed them at the corner of Jones and Eddy Streets.
Diane Tomasello was trying hers on.
"I only go out grocery shopping, so this comes in handy for me because I can re-wash it," Tomasello said.
Neighbors were also getting info about COVID-19.
RELATED: Here are the Bay Area counties now requiring residents to wear face masks during COVID-19 pandemic
Supervisor Matt Haney was surprised by how many people showed up, the line was long.
"This shouldn't be something people don't have access to, everyone should have one, I'm committed to getting a mask to everyone in this community who needs one," said Supervisor Haney.
Haney is collecting donations to pay for the masks and sanitizer on a. GoFundMe page, he's teamed up with organizations like United Playaz now passing them out.
"We were born and raised in this neighborhood, it's only right we take care of our people so they're not forgotten," said Rudy Corpuz, Jr.
Debra Cooley is feeling safer.
"People around here cough and gag in front of your face," Cooley said.
RELATED: 70 people test positive for COVID-19 at San Francisco's largest homeless shelter
Homeless advocates say people living on the streets can't always protect themselves.
"For people who are housed they can go inside and take off the mask, folks who are homeless don't have that option," said Kelley Cutler from the Coalition on Homelessness.
The city's new mask ordinance requires people to wear a mask in public but not when you're exercising or going for a run.
"Waiting in line to go into a store, inside a store, public transit you're required to wear a mask," said Haney.
Supervisor Haney says volunteers passed out 1,000 masks today but it wasn't enough, they ran out. He says volunteers will be back next weekend passing out thousands more for folks who need them.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19