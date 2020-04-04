6 happy stories that came out of the coronavirus crisis this week

As we head into this (probably rain-drenched) weekend, let's take a moment to unwind with a touch of levity, some good news and perhaps a few heartwarming stories.
Lake County defies the odds
Some way, somehow, there are no known positive cases of the novel coronavirus in Lake County, north of the Bay Area.
"We don't have a major regional transit hub," Sheriff Brian Martin told KGO reporter Wayne Freedman. "No major airport comes in here. We're not a hub for travel."
(See more in the video at the top of this story.)
Even without any known cases of COVID-19, the 67,000 residents of Lake County are playing it safe. They are under a shelter-in-place order, as is the rest of the state.
The Quarantined Bachelor
We're all stuck at home for the foreseeable future and it's honestly a bit cruel that none of "The Bachelor" franchises are airing right now. But a pair of San Francisco guys have stepped in to fill the void with their Instagram series "Quarantined Bachelor." Instead of handing out roses, the bachelor hands out rolls of toilet paper. It's hilarious. More on the off-brand bachelor's "journey" to find love (or at least a FaceTime date) here.
A big surprise, courtesy of Jimmy Kimmel and Jennifer Aniston
A Utah nurse was left without work and in isolation after she tested positive for COVID-19. To thank Kimball Fairbanks for her work on the front lines of the fight against the virus, Jimmy Kimmel and Jennifer Aniston surprised her with a huge gift: a $10,000 gift card to Postmates. That should help feed her family far past the self-quarantine. Postmates also donated gift cards to all the other nurses on her hospital floor.
She was visibly stunned when they announced - check it out here. It's a tearjerker.
The Rock shows a softer side
Getting sick of singing happy birthday to yourself while you wash your hands? Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has another melody you can try - if you can keep up. The actor shared a video of him rapping his verse from the song "You're Welcome" from the movie "Moana" as he washes his daughter's hands. He says the song is the perfect length to make sure you're washing your hands for the recommended amount of time. See for yourself here.
Taylor Swift donates $3,000 to struggling fan
Jessica Buslewicz, a Connecticut college student who also writes a Taylor Swift fan blog, lost her job on campus when the coronavirus pandemic hit. She put out a call for help online, but didn't expect help to actually come through - let alone from Swift herself. The singer sent her $3,000 on April 1 and thankfully, it wasn't an April Fools' joke. Check it out here.
Lizzo feeds frontline workers
The Grammy-winning singer Lizzo wants to make sure those in the thick of it at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania are at least well fed. She sent all the emergency room staff free lunch this week. See her message for the hospital staff here.
---
If and when you feel ready to keep up with the news, we have full coronavirus coverage - good news and bad - here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19