Coronavirus: Credit card chargebacks an option for those refused refunds for canceled travel

Posts about travel cancellations on my Facebook page make the problem clear: "Only credit no money." "Cannot get someone to answer."
John Martin had a beautiful wedding, lots of guests, but the Cancun honeymoon set for a few months later was cancelled.
"We were afraid that once, if we were able to get there", he told me, "we would not be able to get back."
He has a good case to make that he shouldn't have to pay for the flights, but still he has received no refund from either the airline or his travel insurance company.
John has told his friends and family, "No one can believe it is not cut and dried. Simple as, here you go, hope to book with you later."
Beverly Harzog is a credit card expert and consumer financial analyst for U.S. News and World Report. She says you do have some power here, and says you should reach out to the travel provider. "State your case and say if this is how it is going to be, flexible with me in terms of giving me a refund if I can't go."
If you don't get satisfaction, or the company won't even communicate, ask your credit card company for a chargeback.
Harzog says tell tell your credit card company, "They are not working with me on this. Can you help me? I really need to get my money back."
You may think it is too late to get a chargeback. Maybe you have even heard me say you only have sixty days to get one. Well, there is wiggle room.
Monica Eaton-Cardone is one of the nation's foremost authorities on chargebacks. She is the founder and CEO of Chargebacks911, a company that helps protect merchants from unfair chargebacks. She says "60 days" has two different meanings.
"So it is 60 days after the purchase date, or 60 days after the redemption of your service," she explains.
She says consumers should be careful with chargebacks, because they can be fought and won by travel providers. Chargebacks are tracked these days, so when asking for your money back stick to the facts of what happened.
Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19