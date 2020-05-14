Some SF State student services could suffer from budget cuts due to coronavirus, university president says

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The CSU system announced schools will have online classes for the Fall 2020 term and possibly longer due to coronavirus.San Francisco State President Lynn Mahoney spoke with ABC7's Kristen Sze about how she foresees it working."We need time to really carefully plan thoughtful, intellectual, and educational experiences," said Pres. Mahoney.She added that student learning is their priority and they will do everything to protect it even with budget cuts although many student services may suffer.