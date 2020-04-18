Bay Area rapper E-40 talks with ABC7, urges people to stay inside on 4/20 to prevent spread of COVID-19

RELATED: Here are the Bay Area counties requiring residents to wear face masks during COVID-19 pandemic
Mayor London Breed posted this video of E-40 on her Twitter account, calling the well-known rapper and actor the "ambassador of the Bay Area."
A heartfelt message from the Ambassador of the Bay Area, @E40.— London Breed (@LondonBreed) April 17, 2020
Don’t gather for 4/20. Stay home, stay safe. Protect your family and your community. pic.twitter.com/MWHAIVpJeG
"We all love 4/20. We all do. You know what I mean. But please don't disobey the game, man. Right now, the game need us man. We gonna mess it up for all of us," said E-40.
ABC7 News talked to E-40 Friday afternoon about why he feels so strongly about spreading this message.
He told us he knows seven people personally who have tested positive for COVID-19, stressing the importance of following shelter-in-place orders to prevent the spread.
Coronavirus Impact: Cancellations, closures related to COVID-19 in San Francisco Bay Area
4/20 is Monday and E-40 made it clear to his fans, no one should be going out, and if you do, here's his message to you.
"You're selfish when you can bring it home...You'll bring it home to your little niece, nephew, your little brother or sister, your mama, your grandaddy, your grandmama, your wife, your girl, your girlfriend, your pregnant girlfriend, anything, you know what I mean?" said the legendary Bay Area rapper. "We are in uncertain times. This is some Biblical stuff right here, you know?"
E-40 says he's using this time at home to focus on his music and spend time with his family.
We asked if any songs are coming out about COVID-19...40's response, "We'll see.. stay tuned!"
